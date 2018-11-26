Cyber Monday 2018 UK: our pick of the deals – live now

Cyber Monday UK 2018: Black Friday has now passed and it's all about Cyber Monday now. Scroll down to check out our picks of the best Cyber Monday deals in the UK.

Jump to:

Best Cyber Monday UK Deals | When is Cyber Monday UK 2018? | What is Cyber Monday? | What’s on sale for Cyber Monday?

So Black Friday 2018 UK was awesome, with some excellent deals and discounts (which you can check at the previously linked page). That is why we have seriously high hopes for this year’s Cyber Monday. The tech focused follow up to Black Friday traditionally brings all manner of great deals on everything from TVs and games consoles, to tablets and smart home tech. Last year, it was bigger for Amazon that Black Friday – which gives you an idea of its significance.

This is why we’re expecting this year’s Cyber Monday to bring with it banging deals on top-notch OLED TVs, flagship smartphones, smart thermostats and everything in between.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we review over 1,000 tech items a year so we’ll be casting our eyes over what’s available to bring you the best. Scroll down to check out our picks of the action so far.

Best Cyber Monday UK Deals – the best 2018 offers now available

Jump to deals: TVs | Soundbars | Laptops | Gaming | Headphones | Bluetooth Speakers | Tablets | Toys and LEGO | Fitness Trackers | Smartwatches | Cameras | Coffee Machines | Smart Home | Vacuum cleaners | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers | Smartphones | Amazon Devices

Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. We’d recommend snapping up a sale item before it goes.

First off, here are our absolute top picks for the best Cyber Monday deals available today. Some of these will only last one day, so make sure you snap them up before they’re gone. There’s a lot here.

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – TVs

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Soundbars

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Laptops

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Gaming

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Headphones

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals Bose QuietComfort QC35 II You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Bluetooth speakers

(Back to top)

(Back to top)