Currys PC World Black Friday Deals – Best Black Tag deals now on sale

Currys PC World Black Friday Deals: In the world of tech, Currys PC World could be the crowning jewel of this year’s Black Friday sale, but in the meantime we’ve found the best deals currently available from the retailer.

When it comes to Black Friday, Currys PC World is always a great destination for a bargain. The trusted UK retailer dominates the tech market on the high street and runs a competitive online counterpart. It’s worth mentioning, we’re not just keeping our eagle eyes on Currys PC World this Black Friday. Be sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday deals page where you can see the massive savings from the other massive UK retailers.

Currys PC World Black Tag sale

Much like how Amazon’s Black Friday sale stretches out further each year, Currys PC World has its own way of getting ahead of the action with the “Black Tag” sale. As expected, with a week to go until Black Friday, the Black Tag sale has now started and we’ve rounded up the best deals right here.

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals live now

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.

Currys PC World TV deals

Currys PC World soundbar deals

Best Currys Soundbar Deals Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup. Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.

Currys PC World Bluetooth speaker deals

Currys PC World headphone deals

Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high) QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.

Currys PC World laptop deals

Currys PC World gaming deals

Currys PC World electric toothbrush deals

Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.

Currys PC World drone deals

Currys PC World tablet deals

Currys PC World coffee machine deals

Currys PC World vacuum cleaner deals

Currys PC World fridge freezer deals

Best Currys PC World Fridge Freezer Deals Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard Now here’s a great idea. This edition of the Miele KFN 29233 coats the front of the unit with a blackboard finish, so you can jot down grocery items and other messages. Otherwise, this is a top-spec fridge freezer bristling with Miele’s latest technology. Pro ASGN542B American-Style Fridge Freezer - Black This energy-efficient American-style fridge freezer offers ice and water on tap, an intuitive yet discrete control panel, and an EverFresh+ feature that promises to keep your veg fresh for 30 days.

Currys PC World washing machine deals

Currys PC World Black Friday Deals – What to expect

Last year’s Black Friday saw Currys PC World kick down the door with some ridiculous deals on console gaming. For instance, you could pick up a PS4 Pro with Fifa 18, Call of Duty: WW2, Fallout 4 and a three-month PlayStation Plus subscription for just £299.99. With the fight between the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X being hotter now than it has ever been, we can expect to see deals that far surpass last year’s offering. Things were even crazier on the computing front with up to £300 off on various Lenovo IdeaPad laptops, dropping to as low as £299.

Currys PC World Trade In Promotion

TV watchers might have noticed Currys PC World’s recent campaign marketing its trade-in policy, previously offering up to an additional £200 of a new laptop if you traded in your old machine. That particular offer has since died down but Currys PC World is still running a trade-in system which, if you do have any old tech lying around, it might be worth digging them up ahead of time so you can save a bit of extra by when Black Friday rolls around.

If you don’t want to deal with the trouble of eBay or other selling platforms, it’s a handy way to get some value for your old tech as well as know that it’ll be recycled properly. Many recycled devices end up in developing countries where they get a new lease of life. You can read more about the trade in promotion, as well as get an estimated trade in value for various products, right here.

We’re going to keep this page constantly updated with all of the best Currys PC World deals up until Black Friday and beyond, so bookmark and come back to see the best of Currys PC World’s latest offers whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.

