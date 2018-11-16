Currys PC World Black Friday Deals – Best Black Tag deals now on sale

Currys PC World Black Friday Deals: In the world of tech, Currys PC World could be the crowning jewel of this year’s Black Friday sale, but in the meantime we’ve found the best deals currently available from the retailer.
When it comes to Black Friday, Currys PC World is always a great destination for a bargain. The trusted UK retailer dominates the tech market on the high street and runs a competitive online counterpart. It’s worth mentioning, we’re not just keeping our eagle eyes on Currys PC World this Black Friday. Be sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday deals page where you can see the massive savings from the other massive UK retailers.
Currys PC World Black Tag sale
Much like how Amazon’s Black Friday sale stretches out further each year, Currys PC World has its own way of getting ahead of the action with the “Black Tag” sale. As expected, with a week to go until Black Friday, the Black Tag sale has now started and we’ve rounded up the best deals right here.
Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals live now
Jump to Currys Black Friday deals:
TVs | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Laptops | Gaming | Electric Toothbrushes | Drones | Tablets | Coffee Machines | Vacuum Cleaners | Fridge Freezers | Washing Machines
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Currys PC World TV deals
Best Currys TV Deals
LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – Black Tag deal
LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – Black Tag deal
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Samsung T32E390SX Smart 32" LED TV – Black Tag deal
Samsung T32E390SX Smart 32" LED TV – Black Tag deal
Perfect as a bedroom TV, this 1080p model is now available for a bargain price for Black Friday.
Sony BRAVIA KD55AF8BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
Sony BRAVIA KD55AF8BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
A massive saving on this premium Sony OLED TV. It includes HDR and has Google Assistant built in. You're not left short of HDMI ports with 4 included as well.
Samsung UE55NU7020 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Samsung UE55NU7020 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A ginormous 55-inch TV for less than £500? It must be a Currys Black Friday bargain. If the price falls any lower during Black Friday you can get the difference refunded, too.
LG OLED55B8SLC Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8SLC Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG's OLEDs are among our favourites here at Trusted Reviews. This model has 4 HDMI ports, support for HDR with Dolby Vision and all the streaming services you could want.
Currys PC World soundbar deals
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
Currys PC World Bluetooth speaker deals
Best Currys Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
A massive saving on this handsome Bluetooth speaker for Currys Black Friday. It's £40 cheaper here than from Amazon at the moment. You also get a free 6 month Deezer+ subscription included.
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
The JBL Charge 3 is sturdy and waterproof, with exemplary sound. It can also charge up your smartphone, courtesy of a sizeable 6000mAh battery.
Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker II - Black
Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker II - Black
This is a great price for a bit of a Bluetooth speaker legend. The Bose SoundLink Mini II offers unusual power and refinement from such a tiny box.
Currys PC World headphone deals
Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Currys PC World laptop deals
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP 15-da0596sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0596sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
This early Black Friday saving from Currys is a good'n. A big £200 saving on this Intel Core i5 laptop with a generous 1TB of storage. If Currys drops the price further for Black Friday it'll refund the difference, too.
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
Or you can also opt for this cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor if you don't need as much grunt. Perfect for anyone with basic needs.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
A solid pick for basic use, complete with a generous 2 TB of storage, a stylish design, and a 15-inch Full HD display.
Currys PC World gaming deals
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S, Dual Wireless Controllers, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle - 1 TB
Xbox One S, Dual Wireless Controllers, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle - 1 TB
Starting out the with cheapest of Currys PC World's best Xbox One S deals – this bundle grabs you two games plus an extra controller for some solid multiplayer at the low price of just £249.99.
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Bethesda is bringing its nuclear RPG online with Fallout 76, and we can guarantee it will run best on Xbox One X.
Xbox One X, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2, Xbox LIVE Gold & Wireless Controller Bundle
Xbox One X, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2, Xbox LIVE Gold & Wireless Controller Bundle
After a 4K console and trio of the generation's finest games? This bundle gets you that, an extra controller and more.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle
PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle
Anyone in the market for a high-storage PS4 will love this deal – not only are you getting the 1TB PS4 Slim but it comes with a free copy of the critically acclaimed exclusive, God of War.
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
Fifa fans rejoice, this PS4 Pro bundle from Currys PC World also comes with a discounted docking station to charge your DualShock 4 controllers with ease.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Currys PC World has now applied heavy discounts to its Nintendo Switch bundles, nabbing you one of Nintendo's best games in the process for just a fraction of the price.
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
If you're in the mood for a spot of platforming over racing, then this Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey should be right up your street – now with a £20.98 saving.
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
The ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle – here you'll find two of the best games for the system and a Pro Controller included, giving you an amazing saving of £24.97.
Currys PC World electric toothbrush deals
Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.
Currys PC World drone deals
Best Currys Drone Deals
DJI Mavic Air Drone with Controller - Onyx Black
DJI Mavic Air Drone with Controller - Onyx Black
This is currently our favourite drone and it's available for a great price standalone if you don't want the Fly More combo.
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Power Edition Drone with SkyController 2
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Power Edition Drone with SkyController 2
This is a great-value drone that’s nimble and easy to fly, with excellent battery life and a very intuitive app.
Ryze Tello Drone - White
Ryze Tello Drone - White
This dinky little drone is a collaboration between DJI and Intel and is a great introduction to drone flying. It's got clever tech inside and a very respectable 13 minute flight time for a drone of its size. It can also be used to learn coding, making it as educational as it is fun to fly.
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
If you don't need the added benefits of the Bebop 2 'Power Edition' like a spare battery, then this deal is an excellent way to get an affordable taster of FPV drone flying via a pair of included goggles. The Bebop 2 can also record 1080p video and fly at 40mph.
Currys PC World tablet deals
Best Currys Tablet Deals
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" Tablet - 64 GB, Ebony Black
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" Tablet - 64 GB, Ebony Black
One of the most robust tablets on the market can be had with a slick £50 discount as part of Currys PC World's Black Friday sale.
Currys PC World coffee machine deals
Best Currys Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
There's nothing more convenient than a bean to cup coffee machine. This one makes coffee effortlessly, and this saving is massive for Black Friday. It's currently £80 cheaper at Currys than Amazon, and if Currys drops the price any further for Black Friday you can get the difference refunded.
Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver, Black & White
Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver, Black & White
Another massive saving on this attractive bean to cup machine. It's currently £115 cheaper than Amazon with the same discount guarantee if Currys drop the price any further.
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
This attractive filter coffee machine is perfect if you just want to keep your coffee making simple. Another early Black Friday bargain.
Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1003GB Coffee Machine (multiple colours)
Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1003GB Coffee Machine (multiple colours)
This Nespresso has had a massive discount, making this an absolute bargain. It uses Intellibrew to make sure each Nespresso pod is custom brewed.
Currys PC World vacuum cleaner deals
Best Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals
VAX Air Lift Steerable Advance UCSUSHV1 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Black & Red
VAX Air Lift Steerable Advance UCSUSHV1 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Black & Red
A tidy Black Friday saving on this Vac bagless model. This model is lightweight and perfect for pet owners. If the price changes before Black Friday, Currys will refund the difference.
Bosch Athlet RunTime + BCH65MGKGB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Marron Glace
Bosch Athlet RunTime + BCH65MGKGB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Marron Glace
A massive saving for Black Friday. This model offers cordless convenience and the 75 minute runtime will easily get you through cleaning the entire house.
Currys PC World fridge freezer deals
Best Currys PC World Fridge Freezer Deals
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Now here’s a great idea. This edition of the Miele KFN 29233 coats the front of the unit with a blackboard finish, so you can jot down grocery items and other messages. Otherwise, this is a top-spec fridge freezer bristling with Miele’s latest technology.
Pro ASGN542B American-Style Fridge Freezer - Black
Pro ASGN542B American-Style Fridge Freezer - Black
This energy-efficient American-style fridge freezer offers ice and water on tap, an intuitive yet discrete control panel, and an EverFresh+ feature that promises to keep your veg fresh for 30 days.
Currys PC World washing machine deals
Best Currys Washing Machine Deals
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UW Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UW Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
A massive saving on this AddWash model. This has a capacious 8kg capacity, and the innovative AddWash door lets you add any bits you forget. There's also a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.
Beko WTB841R2W 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
Beko WTB841R2W 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
A super budget-friendly option that's perfect for a bigger family thanks to its 8kg capacity.
Samsung AddWash WW80K6414QW Washing Machine - White
Samsung AddWash WW80K6414QW Washing Machine - White
We rate this Samsung machine highly for its amazingly frugal Super Eco Wash and the ability to open a small drawer mid-cycle and drop in an item that you may have missed.
Miele Eco WDB020 Washing Machine - White
Miele Eco WDB020 Washing Machine - White
We found the Miele WDB020 to be exceptionally easy to use and extremely efficient, yet the quality of the wash was beyond reproach.
Beko WTB1041R2A 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Anthracite
Beko WTB1041R2A 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Anthracite
If you’re dealing with family-sized loads on a strict budget, the Beko WTB1041R2 could be your machine. It packs a huge 10kg capacity and a range of advanced modes at a modest price.
Currys PC World Black Friday Deals – What to expect
Last year’s Black Friday saw Currys PC World kick down the door with some ridiculous deals on console gaming. For instance, you could pick up a PS4 Pro with Fifa 18, Call of Duty: WW2, Fallout 4 and a three-month PlayStation Plus subscription for just £299.99. With the fight between the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X being hotter now than it has ever been, we can expect to see deals that far surpass last year’s offering. Things were even crazier on the computing front with up to £300 off on various Lenovo IdeaPad laptops, dropping to as low as £299.
Related: Black Friday deals for TVs
Currys PC World Trade In Promotion
TV watchers might have noticed Currys PC World’s recent campaign marketing its trade-in policy, previously offering up to an additional £200 of a new laptop if you traded in your old machine. That particular offer has since died down but Currys PC World is still running a trade-in system which, if you do have any old tech lying around, it might be worth digging them up ahead of time so you can save a bit of extra by when Black Friday rolls around.
If you don’t want to deal with the trouble of eBay or other selling platforms, it’s a handy way to get some value for your old tech as well as know that it’ll be recycled properly. Many recycled devices end up in developing countries where they get a new lease of life. You can read more about the trade in promotion, as well as get an estimated trade in value for various products, right here.
We’re going to keep this page constantly updated with all of the best Currys PC World deals up until Black Friday and beyond, so bookmark and come back to see the best of Currys PC World’s latest offers whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.
