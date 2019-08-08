Best Currys PC World Deals for Back to School

It’s time to start thinking about loading your dad’s car up with all your worldly possessions and heading back to university, so naturally we’ve found you some deals to help.
For freshers, it’s a daunting task that may leave you waking in the middle of the night in a cold sweat. On top of the fears of whether or not you’ll make friends, questioning actually having the intellectual capacity to complete a degree, and the likelihood of surviving on beans on toast for the next three years… Well, there’s also that whole debacle of buying everything you need and whether you can afford it.
With student loans not likely to be hitting your bank accounts until term actually starts, that summer job wage is going to really have its work cut out in stretching across all the bits and bobs you’ll need. That, or you’ll have to pray the Bank of Mum and Dad is loosening its purse strings.
Thankfully you’ve also got Trusted Reviews on side, with our team of deals hunters ready and raring to bring you the best prices across tech — and Currys PC World is our recommendation for a great place to start.
Not only is the retailer offering a great Back to School promotion in partnership with StudentBeans, but we’re constantly scouring its sale pages to cast some limelight on the not-to-be-missed offers.
Jump to Currys PC World deals:
TVs | Headphones | Laptops | Tablets
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Back to School Television Student Deals
Best Currys PC World TV Deals
LC-24DHG6001KFW 24" Smart HD Ready LED TV with Built-in DVD Player - White
LC-24DHG6001KFW 24" Smart HD Ready LED TV with Built-in DVD Player - White
A snug fit into even the most pokey of dorm rooms, you don't even need to worry about an aerial with this tidy LG 24-inch TV's Smart TV capabilities, allowing you to access all the usual streaming suspects like Netflix and BBC iPlayer.
LT-24C686 24" Smart LED TV with Built-in DVD Player - White
LT-24C686 24" Smart LED TV with Built-in DVD Player - White
Throwing it back, why not dust off your boxsets with this Smart TV and built-in DVD player set-up. A great TV for the average student, you can also benefit from savings on selected soundbars when purchasing this set.
L20HE18 20" LED TV
L20HE18 20" LED TV
For the true student on a budget, this is a cracking set-up that you can easily access live TV through, or utilise a Fire TV Stick or other streaming TV sticks for access to your favourite services.
Back to School Headphones Student Deals
Best Currys Headphone Deals
JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
When it comes to powering through those essays you really need to focus, so headphones with noise cancelling technologies are ideal. However, they can be pricey, so why not snap up this pair of JBL headphones.
Sony Sports WI-SP600N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - White
Sony Sports WI-SP600N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - White
Planning to make the most of those student discounts at the gym and keep in shape during your studies? The Sony Sports headphones aren't quite true-wireless but with their sports band take the wires out of the mix as you breeze from cardio to weights.
Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black
Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black
True Wireless in-ear earphones, a premium bit of headgear you can justify with all that hard work you're putting in. Water resistant and with 5-hours of battery life, Bose are a great brand for headphones.
Back to School Laptop Student Deals
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
MacBook Pro 13" - Space Grey (2017)
MacBook Pro 13" - Space Grey (2017)
Ideal for creative types, save a little on this big investment by buying a previous generation MacBook Pro. Still just as sleek, this particular Mac comes packing with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as gorgeous Retina Display.
ASUS C423NA Touch 14" Intel® Celeron™ Chromebook - 32 GB eMMC, Silver
ASUS C423NA Touch 14" Intel® Celeron™ Chromebook - 32 GB eMMC, Silver
If you're looking for something simple but powerful, this Chromebook is a great shout for smashing out your essays with 10 hours battery life for on the go use and the option of navigating utilising the touchscreen display.
Microsoft 10" Surface Go - 64 GB, Silver
Microsoft 10" Surface Go - 64 GB, Silver
For portability, there are few laptop/tablet hybrids better than the Microsoft Surface Go. Plus, ordering through John Lewis gets you a two-year warranty out of the gate.
Back to School Tablet Student Deals
Best Currys PC World Tablet Deals
10.5" iPad Pro (2017) - 256 GB, Rose Gold - Use Code: IPAD20
10.5" iPad Pro (2017) - 256 GB, Rose Gold - Use Code: IPAD20
Get a further £20 off this powerful tablet, the ideal hybrid if you want to transform from working on a laptop to tablet. With Smart Keyboard compatibility as well as the Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro is pegged to be as powerful as a Mac laptop.
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.1" Tablet - 16 GB, Black
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.1" Tablet - 16 GB, Black
Offering a large display, this is a great companion to your studies, able to utilise as a sort-of dual screen set-up, or multi-task whilst watching a film on the go in Full HD. With built-in Alexa, you can also use this device to control your smart home with a speaker thrown in free.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.