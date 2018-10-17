Currys PC World Cyber Monday Deals – What to expect and deals you can buy now

Currys PC World Cyber Monday: Looking to get the heads up ahead of Cyber Monday? We’ve got you covered with what you need to know.
Currys Cyber Monday
This year’s Currys Cyber Monday sale will fall on Monday November 26th.
It might not be as established as Black Friday, but Cyber Monday is quickly becoming one of the best times of the year to stock up on great tech at a discounted price. Given that selling tech is Currys PC World’s bread and butter, the UK retailer is one of the best places to check out during Cyber Monday 2018.
Much like Black Friday however, Cyber Monday can be pretty overwhelming for the sheer amount of deals that you have to sift through before you find that one that really catches your eye. Luckily for you, that’s exactly where we come in.
We’ll be updating this page constantly throughout Cyber Monday to feature the best of what Currys PC World has to offer, saving you time and getting you straight to the deals you need.
Last year we saw some absolutely stonking deals and discounts, with one major highlight being an Xbox One S bundle with four games for £179. Today’s equivalent deals for the same bundle will set you back around £250, so we’re expecting something even better this year.
Additionally, Apple MacBooks saw a reduction of anywhere between £150-200, depending on the model at hand. It’s worth considering these deals if you don’t see any bangers during Black Friday, as you might just find what you’re after during Cyber Monday instead.
Currys PC World – Trade In
Currys PC World gets additional props in our book for having a fairly robust and forward-thinking trade in system, wherein devices are usually sent on to developing markets in need of the technology. Plus, bringing in an old phone or laptop just means that you’ll receive even more of a discount on top of whichever deal you’re going for.
Currys PC World Deals Live Now
If you can’t hold out until Cyber Monday, we’re constantly rounding up the best Currys PC World has to offer across a range of products.
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Currys PC World TV Deals
Best Currys TV Deals
LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – Black Tag deal
LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – Black Tag deal
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Samsung T32E390SX Smart 32" LED TV – Black Tag deal
Samsung T32E390SX Smart 32" LED TV – Black Tag deal
Perfect as a bedroom TV, this 1080p model is now available for a bargain price for Black Friday.
Sony BRAVIA KD55AF8BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
Sony BRAVIA KD55AF8BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
A massive saving on this premium Sony OLED TV. It includes HDR and has Google Assistant built in. You're not left short of HDMI ports with 4 included as well.
Samsung UE55NU7020 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Samsung UE55NU7020 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A ginormous 55-inch TV for less than £500? It must be a Currys Black Friday bargain. If the price falls any lower during Black Friday you can get the difference refunded, too.
LG OLED55B8SLC Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8SLC Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG's OLEDs are among our favourites here at Trusted Reviews. This model has 4 HDMI ports, support for HDR with Dolby Vision and all the streaming services you could want.
Currys PC World Soundbar Deals
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
Currys PC World Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Best Currys Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
A massive saving on this handsome Bluetooth speaker for Currys Black Friday. It's £40 cheaper here than from Amazon at the moment. You also get a free 6 month Deezer+ subscription included.
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
The JBL Charge 3 is sturdy and waterproof, with exemplary sound. It can also charge up your smartphone, courtesy of a sizeable 6000mAh battery.
Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker II - Black
Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker II - Black
This is a great price for a bit of a Bluetooth speaker legend. The Bose SoundLink Mini II offers unusual power and refinement from such a tiny box.
Currys PC World Laptop Deals
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP 15-da0596sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0596sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
This early Black Friday saving from Currys is a good'n. A big £200 saving on this Intel Core i5 laptop with a generous 1TB of storage. If Currys drops the price further for Black Friday it'll refund the difference, too.
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
Or you can also opt for this cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor if you don't need as much grunt. Perfect for anyone with basic needs.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
A solid pick for basic use, complete with a generous 2 TB of storage, a stylish design, and a 15-inch Full HD display.
Currys PC World Electric Toothbrush Deals
Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.
Currys PC World Drone Deals
Best Currys Drone Deals
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
If you don't need the added benefits of the Bebop 2 'Power Edition' like a spare battery, then this deal is an excellent way to get an affordable taster of FPV drone flying via a pair of included goggles. The Bebop 2 can also record 1080p video and fly at 40mph.
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Power Edition Drone with SkyController 2
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Power Edition Drone with SkyController 2
This is a great-value drone that’s nimble and easy to fly, with excellent battery life and a very intuitive app.
Ryze Tello Drone - White
Ryze Tello Drone - White
This dinky little drone is a collaboration between DJI and Intel and is a great introduction to drone flying. It's got clever tech inside and a very respectable 13 minute flight time for a drone of its size. It can also be used to learn coding, making it as educational as it is fun to fly.
Currys PC World Tablet Deals
Best Currys Tablet Deals
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" Tablet - 64 GB, Ebony Black
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" Tablet - 64 GB, Ebony Black
One of the most robust tablets on the market can be had with a slick £50 discount as part of Currys PC World's Black Friday sale.
Currys PC World Coffee Machine Deals
Best Currys Coffee Machine Deals
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
There's nothing more convenient than a bean to cup coffee machine. This one makes coffee effortlessly, and this saving is massive for Black Friday. It's currently £80 cheaper at Currys than Amazon, and if Currys drops the price any further for Black Friday you can get the difference refunded.
Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver, Black & White
Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver, Black & White
Another massive saving on this attractive bean to cup machine. It's currently £115 cheaper than Amazon with the same discount guarantee if Currys drop the price any further.
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
This attractive filter coffee machine is perfect if you just want to keep your coffee making simple. Another early Black Friday bargain.
Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1003GB Coffee Machine (multiple colours)
Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1003GB Coffee Machine (multiple colours)
This Nespresso has had a massive discount, making this an absolute bargain. It uses Intellibrew to make sure each Nespresso pod is custom brewed.
