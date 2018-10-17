Currys PC World Cyber Monday Deals – What to expect and deals you can buy now

Currys PC World Cyber Monday: Looking to get the heads up ahead of Cyber Monday? We’ve got you covered with what you need to know.

Currys Cyber Monday

This year’s Currys Cyber Monday sale will fall on Monday November 26th.

It might not be as established as Black Friday, but Cyber Monday is quickly becoming one of the best times of the year to stock up on great tech at a discounted price. Given that selling tech is Currys PC World’s bread and butter, the UK retailer is one of the best places to check out during Cyber Monday 2018.

Much like Black Friday however, Cyber Monday can be pretty overwhelming for the sheer amount of deals that you have to sift through before you find that one that really catches your eye. Luckily for you, that’s exactly where we come in.

We’ll be updating this page constantly throughout Cyber Monday to feature the best of what Currys PC World has to offer, saving you time and getting you straight to the deals you need.

Last year we saw some absolutely stonking deals and discounts, with one major highlight being an Xbox One S bundle with four games for £179. Today’s equivalent deals for the same bundle will set you back around £250, so we’re expecting something even better this year.

Additionally, Apple MacBooks saw a reduction of anywhere between £150-200, depending on the model at hand. It’s worth considering these deals if you don’t see any bangers during Black Friday, as you might just find what you’re after during Cyber Monday instead.

Currys PC World – Trade In

Currys PC World gets additional props in our book for having a fairly robust and forward-thinking trade in system, wherein devices are usually sent on to developing markets in need of the technology. Plus, bringing in an old phone or laptop just means that you’ll receive even more of a discount on top of whichever deal you’re going for.

Currys PC World Deals Live Now

If you can’t hold out until Cyber Monday, we’re constantly rounding up the best Currys PC World has to offer across a range of products.

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.

Currys PC World TV Deals

Currys PC World Soundbar Deals

Best Currys Soundbar Deals Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup. Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.

Currys PC World Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Currys PC World Laptop Deals

Currys PC World Electric Toothbrush Deals

Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.

Currys PC World Drone Deals

Currys PC World Tablet Deals

Currys PC World Coffee Machine Deals

