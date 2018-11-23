Currys PC World Black Friday 2018 – Best deals available right now

Currys PC World Black Friday Deals: The UK retailing giant is going to play a big part in Black Friday. We're rounding up all of its very best deals right here. For more great deals, check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals here.

Currys PC World Black Friday – All the best deals

Black Friday’s in full swing and Currys has released some of the best deals we’ve seen in quite some time. Scroll down to see our pick of the best.

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals live now

Jump to Currys Black Friday deals:

TVs | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Laptops | Gaming | Electric Toothbrushes | Drones | Tablets | Coffee Machines | Vacuum Cleaners | Fridge Freezers | Washing Machines

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.

Currys PC World TV deals

Currys PC World soundbar deals

Currys PC World Bluetooth speaker deals

Currys PC World headphone deals

Currys PC World laptop deals

Currys PC World gaming deals

Currys PC World electric toothbrush deals

Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included. Oral-B CrossAction PRO 6000 With six cleaning modes to choose from and even Bluetooth connectivity, this is no ordinary electric toothbrush. An £89.99 saving makes the package taste even fresher.

Currys PC World drone deals

Currys PC World tablet deals

Currys PC World coffee machine deals

Currys PC World vacuum cleaner deals

Currys PC World fridge freezer deals

Currys PC World washing machine deals

Currys PC World Black Friday Deals – The highlight deals so far

Needless to say, there have already been a whole host of top savings at Currys PC World’s Black Friday extravaganza. A few in particular have stood out.

Sony DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller – Now £29.99

It’s no secret PlayStation controllers aren’t cheap. Which is why you’ll want to jump on this DualShock 4 controller as soon as possible.

QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling iPhone Headphones – Now £129.99

Two years on the QuietComfort 25 remain excellent wireless ANC headphones. With £170 off this Black Friday they’re a perfect choice for music fans on a budget.

The Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU scored an impressive 9/10 in our review and remains one of the best TVs around. With a whopping £700 discount it’s also great value.

Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar – Now £499 (Jump to: Soundbars) We gave this Samsung soundbar 9/10 in our review, and it’s an excellent upgrade to your home cinema experience. If your TV audio has been sounding a bit flat (as is the case with many modern TVs), this will give it the oomph you’re looking for. Samsung AddWash washing machines up to £260.99 off (Jump to: Washing Machines) If you’re always forgetting something when putting a load of washing on, the Samsung AddWash range are for you They’ve got an innovative extra drawer where you can add in small items – like that second sock you forgot – mid-wash without needing to interrupt its progress. Perfect for the forgetful out there. Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer – Save £700.99 (Jump to: Fridge Freezers) You’re not going to find many more futuristic tech-packed fridge freezers out there than this. Not only is there a tablet screen on the front for getting things organised, there are cameras inside so you can check the contents remotely. So when you’re in the supermarket, you’ll be able to use your smartphone to find out if you have any milk left. It’s like living in the future.

Currys PC World Black Friday Deals – What to expect

Last year’s Black Friday saw Currys PC World kick down the door with some ridiculous deals on console gaming. For instance, you could pick up a PS4 Pro with Fifa 18, Call of Duty: WW2, Fallout 4 and a three-month PlayStation Plus subscription for just £299.99. With the fight between the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X being hotter now than it has ever been, we can expect to see deals that far surpass last year’s offering. Things were even crazier on the computing front with up to £300 off on various Lenovo IdeaPad laptops, dropping to as low as £299.

Currys PC World Trade In Promotion

TV watchers might have noticed Currys PC World’s recent campaign marketing its trade-in policy, previously offering up to an additional £200 off a new laptop if you traded in your old machine. That particular offer has since died down but Currys PC World is still running a trade-in system which, if you do have any old tech lying around, might mean it’s worth digging them up ahead of time so you can save a bit of extra.

If you don’t want to deal with the trouble of eBay or other selling platforms, it’s a handy way to get some value for your old tech as well as know that it’ll be recycled properly. Many recycled devices end up in developing countries where they get a new lease of life. You can read more about the trade in promotion, as well as get an estimated trade in value for various products, right here.

We’re going to keep this page constantly updated with all of the best Currys PC World deals up until Black Friday and beyond, so bookmark and come back to see the best of Currys PC World’s latest offers whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.

