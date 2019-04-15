Currys has lopped £250 off a Quad-HD Curved Samsung monitor for a limited time only

After a new monitor that’s ideal for movie binging, gaming and design-work? Then you’ll be pleased to hear Currys PC World has chopped a massive £250 off the Samsung C34J791, Quad HD, 34-inch, curved LED monitor.

The deal is running for a limited time and means you can grab the monitor for a meagre £449. This is a marked discount on its regular £699 RRP and makes it an absolute steal. The 34-inch monitor ticks all the right boxes for entertainment enthusiasts, gamers and professionals.

Highlights include a wide Quad HD 3440 x 1440p resolution, 4ms response time and 100Hz refresh rate. The 100Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time will be particularly important for gamers and mean you’ll never be able to blame your monitor for missing a shot in competitive online matches ever again.

Support for AMD FreeSync is another boon and means you won’t ever experience frame-rate tears if you have Radeon GPU in your rig or laptop.

The huge screen should also make it great for power users and professionals, letting you have multiple windows at any one time. This will be great for designers and coders who regularly need to have multiple windows, tabs or applications open and on-screen at once.

We’ve not reviewed the Samsung C34J791 but past Samsung curved monitors we’ve tested have been excellent. The Samsung C34J791’s big brother, the Samsung C49J89, was one of Trusted Reviews favourite ultra-wide monitors when it launched last year. It scored an impressive 8/10 in our in-depth review. Highlights included excellent image quality and gaming performance.

As we noted in our full Samsung C49J89 review: “This mega-wide monitor is fantastically versatile and has great image quality, making it well worth a look.” This means we’re fairly positive about the C34J791’s quality as well. Plus, with such a massive discount to be had, there’s never been a better time to buy.

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.