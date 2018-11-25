Currys Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018: All the best deals

Currys Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 Deals: Currys has released an unbelievable amount of deals over the Black Friday period leading into Cyber Monday. We’ve rounded up all of the very best Currys sale items round here.
Highlights have included cool as cucumber discounts on fridge freezers to blazing fire sales on consoles and smartphones. Scroll down to see our picks of the best Currys Black Friday deals currently running.
For our coverage of the other major UK retailers, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK hub.
Jump to Currys Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 deals:
TVs | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Laptops | Gaming | Electric Toothbrushes | Drones | Tablets | Coffee Machines | Vacuum Cleaners | Fridge Freezers | Washing Machines
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof (Various Colours)
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof (Various Colours)
A fantastic Bluetooth at a phenomenal price. The perfect gift.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Currys PC World TV deals
Best Currys TV Deals
Samsung UE55NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung UE55NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A ginormous 55-inch TV for less than £500? It must be a Currys Black Friday bargain. If the price falls any lower during Black Friday you can get the difference refunded, too.
Samsung UE65NU7100 Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV
Samsung UE65NU7100 Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV
While not part of Samsung's QLED range, this is the cheapest price we've seen this 65in TV go for online.
Sony BRAVIA KD55XF9005 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony BRAVIA KD55XF9005 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
When it comes to viewing sports and films, this 4k TV absolutely knocks it out of the park. Also comes with Google Assistant voice control.
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU Smart 4K QLED TV
Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU Smart 4K QLED TV
This stellar QLED has had a massive £700 cut from its RRP
Philips 55OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
Philips 55OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
Combines OLED’s exceptional contrast, with LCD’s HDR-friendly brightness. The 55OLED+903 is a fantastic effort from Philips.
Philips 65OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
Philips 65OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
A TV that takes TV sound very seriously, with its integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar. It sounds much better than you'd expect from such a thin TV.
Currys PC World soundbar deals
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
Get nearly 50% of this top notch sound bar, plus a free 6 month subscription to Deezer
Currys PC World Bluetooth speaker deals
Best Currys Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
A massive saving on this handsome Bluetooth speaker for Currys Black Friday. It's £40 cheaper here than from Amazon at the moment. You also get a free 6 month Deezer+ subscription included.
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
The JBL Charge 3 is sturdy and waterproof, with exemplary sound. It can also charge up your smartphone, courtesy of a sizeable 6000mAh battery.
Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker II - Black
Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker II - Black
This is a great price for a bit of a Bluetooth speaker legend. The Bose SoundLink Mini II offers unusual power and refinement from such a tiny box.
MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Panther
MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Panther
The UE MEGABOOM is one of the best Bluetooth speakers available and with £150 off, it just got even better
Currys PC World headphone deals
Best Currys Headphone Deals
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Trusted Reviews over-ears of choice just got a massive Black Friday discount
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling
Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling
They've been surpassed by the QC 35s but the 25s are still stellar noise cancelling over-ears and now with a cracking £170 discount. What's not to love?
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling
You'll struggle to find a better value pair of wireless over-ears
Currys PC World laptop deals
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
Or you can also opt for this cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor if you don't need as much grunt. Perfect for anyone with basic needs.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
A solid pick for basic use, complete with a generous 2 TB of storage, a stylish design, and a 15-inch Full HD display.
Lenovo Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey
Lenovo Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey
A banging deal on a laptop that's perfect for students
HP Pavilion x360 14" Intel Core i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver
HP Pavilion x360 14" Intel Core i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver
An affordable convertible laptop with a 360 hinge
Aspire 3 15.6 Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Red
Aspire 3 15.6 Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Red
The Aspire 3 may not be one speediest laptops around, but at £299 it offers fantastic value for those who just want a device for simple browsing and video streaming.
Currys PC World gaming deals
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Bethesda is bringing its nuclear RPG online with Fallout 76, and we can guarantee it will run best on Xbox One X.
Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Yet another brilliant Xbox One S Bundle from Currys PC World. This one gets you 1TB of memory alongside Battlefield 5 and two other excellent titles.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller - White
DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller - White
Need a new controller for a PS4? Then you'll want to grab this cracking DualShock 4 deal.
PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel's Spider-Man & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel's Spider-Man & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bundle
After a PS4 Pro? This is one of the best deals available right now at Currys PC World.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Currys PC World has now applied heavy discounts to its Nintendo Switch bundles, nabbing you one of Nintendo's best games in the process for just a fraction of the price.
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
If you're in the mood for a spot of platforming over racing, then this Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey should be right up your street – now with a £20.98 saving.
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
The ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle – here you'll find two of the best games for the system and a Pro Controller included, giving you an amazing saving of £24.97.
Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
This bundle is available at other retailers right now, but Currys PC World has done everyone a solid and sliced an extra £10 off the price.
Currys PC World electric toothbrush deals
Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.
Oral-B CrossAction PRO 6000
Oral-B CrossAction PRO 6000
With six cleaning modes to choose from and even Bluetooth connectivity, this is no ordinary electric toothbrush. An £89.99 saving makes the package taste even fresher.
Currys PC World drone deals
Best Currys Drone Deals
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
If you don't need the added benefits of the Bebop 2 'Power Edition' like a spare battery, then this deal is an excellent way to get an affordable taster of FPV drone flying via a pair of included goggles. The Bebop 2 can also record 1080p video and fly at 40mph.
Ryze Tello Drone - White
Ryze Tello Drone - White
This dinky little drone is a collaboration between DJI and Intel and is a great introduction to drone flying. It's got clever tech inside and a very respectable 13 minute flight time for a drone of its size. It can also be used to learn coding, making it as educational as it is fun to fly.
Mambo Mission Drone - Black & White
Mambo Mission Drone - Black & White
Save £120 on this excellent drone by applying the code MAMBO 120 at checkout.
Currys PC World tablet deals
Best Currys Tablet Deals
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" Tablet - 64 GB, Ebony Black
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" Tablet - 64 GB, Ebony Black
One of the most robust tablets on the market can be had with a slick £50 discount as part of Currys PC World's Black Friday sale.
Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet, LiveSafe Premium 2019 & Folio Case Bundle
Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet, LiveSafe Premium 2019 & Folio Case Bundle
A tablet and a keyboard case for £149, what's not to love?
iPad mini 4 - 128 GB, Space Grey
iPad mini 4 - 128 GB, Space Grey
Fancy a slightly smaller slate? Here's a big saving on a mini tablet.
Currys PC World coffee machine deals
Best Currys Coffee Machine Deals
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
There's nothing more convenient than a bean to cup coffee machine. This one makes coffee effortlessly, and this saving is massive for Black Friday. It's currently £80 cheaper at Currys than Amazon, and if Currys drops the price any further for Black Friday you can get the difference refunded.
Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver, Black & White
Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver, Black & White
Another massive saving on this attractive bean to cup machine. It's currently £115 cheaper than Amazon with the same discount guarantee if Currys drop the price any further.
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
This attractive filter coffee machine is perfect if you just want to keep your coffee making simple. Another early Black Friday bargain.
Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1003GB Coffee Machine (multiple colours)
Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1003GB Coffee Machine (multiple colours)
This Nespresso has had a massive discount, making this an absolute bargain. It uses Intellibrew to make sure each Nespresso pod is custom brewed.
Currys PC World vacuum cleaner deals
Best Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals
VAX Air Lift Steerable Advance UCSUSHV1 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Black & Red
VAX Air Lift Steerable Advance UCSUSHV1 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Black & Red
A tidy Black Friday saving on this Vac bagless model. This model is lightweight and perfect for pet owners. If the price changes before Black Friday, Currys will refund the difference.
Bosch Athlet RunTime + BCH65MGKGB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Marron Glace
Bosch Athlet RunTime + BCH65MGKGB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Marron Glace
A massive saving for Black Friday. This model offers cordless convenience and the 75 minute runtime will easily get you through cleaning the entire house.
Currys PC World fridge freezer deals
Best Currys PC World Fridge Freezer Deals
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Now here’s a great idea. This edition of the Miele KFN 29233 coats the front of the unit with a blackboard finish, so you can jot down grocery items and other messages. Otherwise, this is a top-spec fridge freezer bristling with Miele’s latest technology.
Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer - Aluminium
Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer - Aluminium
For the height of fridge freezer luxury, check out this American-style fridge freezer from Samsung. It’s got 3 internal cameras and a digital calendar and entertainment system built in.
Samsung RB31FDJNDBC 70/30 Fridge Freezer - Black
Samsung RB31FDJNDBC 70/30 Fridge Freezer - Black
Features a 210 litre capacity, chilled water dispenser, and Multi Flow Cooling vents for rapid yet even cooling.
Currys PC World washing machine deals
Best Currys Washing Machine Deals
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UW Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UW Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
A massive saving on this AddWash model. This has a capacious 8kg capacity, and the innovative AddWash door lets you add any bits you forget. There's also a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.
Beko WTB841R2W 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
Beko WTB841R2W 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
A super budget-friendly option that's perfect for a bigger family thanks to its 8kg capacity.
Samsung AddWash WW80K6414QW Washing Machine - White
Samsung AddWash WW80K6414QW Washing Machine - White
We rate this Samsung machine highly for its amazingly frugal Super Eco Wash and the ability to open a small drawer mid-cycle and drop in an item that you may have missed.
Miele Eco WDB020 Washing Machine - White
Miele Eco WDB020 Washing Machine - White
We found the Miele WDB020 to be exceptionally easy to use and extremely efficient, yet the quality of the wash was beyond reproach.
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UX Washing Machine - Graphite
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UX Washing Machine - Graphite
An 8kg drum capacity, A+++ energy rating and rapid 1400 rpm spin speed get this Samsung washer off to a good start, while Samsung’s AddWash feature lets you add bits and bobs midway through a wash.
Hotpoint FML 842 G UK 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Graphite
Hotpoint FML 842 G UK 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Graphite
An 8kg capacity, rapid 1400 rpm spin speed, and a special Anti Stain program are appealing features at this price.
Currys PC World Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals – Today’s best deals and highlights
Needless to say, there have already been a whole host of top savings at Currys PC World’s Black Friday extravaganza. A few in particular have stood out.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar – Now £499 (Jump to: Soundbars)
We gave this Samsung soundbar 9/10 in our review, and it’s an excellent upgrade to your home cinema experience. If your TV audio has been sounding a bit flat (as is the case with many modern TVs), this will give it the oomph you’re looking for and would make a superb addition to any home.
Samsung AddWash washing machines up to £260.99 off (Jump to: Washing Machines)
If you’re always forgetting something when putting a load of washing on, the Samsung AddWash range are for you They’ve got an innovative extra drawer where you can add in small items – like that second sock you forgot – mid-wash without needing to interrupt its progress. Perfect for the forgetful out there. Which let’s face it, is most of us.
Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer – Save £700.99 (Jump to: Fridge Freezers)
You’re not going to find many more futuristic tech-packed fridge freezers out there than this. Not only is there a tablet screen on the front for getting things organised, there are cameras inside so you can check the contents remotely. So when you’re in the supermarket, you’ll be able to use your smartphone to find out if you have any milk left. It’s like living in the future, but now.
Sony DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller – Now £29.99
It’s no secret PlayStation controllers aren’t cheap. Which is why you’ll want to jump on this DualShock 4 controller as soon as possible – you simply won’t find it for less.
QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling iPhone Headphones – Now £129.99
Two years on the QuietComfort 25 remain excellent wireless ANC headphones. With £170 off this Black Friday they’re a perfect choice for music fans on a budget.
The Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU scored an impressive 9/10 in our review and remains one of the best TVs around. With a whopping £700 discount it’s also great value.
Related: Black Friday deals for TVs
Currys PC World Trade In Promotion
TV watchers might have noticed Currys PC World’s recent campaign marketing its trade-in policy, previously offering up to an additional £200 off a new laptop if you traded in your old machine. That particular offer has since died down but Currys PC World is still running a trade-in system which, if you do have any old tech lying around, might mean it’s worth digging them up ahead of time so you can save a bit of extra.
If you don’t want to deal with the trouble of eBay or other selling platforms, it’s a handy way to get some value for your old tech as well as know that it’ll be recycled properly. Many recycled devices end up in developing countries where they get a new lease of life. You can read more about the trade in promotion, as well as get an estimated trade in value for various products, right here.
We’re going to keep this page constantly updated with all of the best Currys PC World deals up until Black Friday and beyond, so bookmark and come back to see the best of Currys PC World’s latest offers whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
