Best Currys PC World Deals for December 2018: TVs, Laptops and more

Currys PC World TV deals
Best Currys TV Deals
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Currys PC World soundbar deals
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
The SK8 supports Atmos, Chromecast and high-res audio playback. This deal is also complemented with a free 9 month Deezer subscription, perfect for all that hi-res audio music.
Currys PC World Bluetooth speaker deals
Best Currys Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
A massive saving on this handsome Bluetooth speaker for Currys Black Friday. It's £40 cheaper here than from Amazon at the moment. You also get a free 6 month Deezer+ subscription included.
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
The JBL Charge 3 is sturdy and waterproof, with exemplary sound. It can also charge up your smartphone, courtesy of a sizeable 6000mAh battery.
Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker II - Black
Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker II - Black
This is a great price for a bit of a Bluetooth speaker legend. The Bose SoundLink Mini II offers unusual power and refinement from such a tiny box.
Currys PC World headphone deals
Best Currys Headphone Deals
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling
You'll struggle to find a better value pair of wireless over-ears
Currys PC World laptop deals
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
Or you can also opt for this cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor if you don't need as much grunt. Perfect for anyone with basic needs.
Lenovo Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey
Lenovo Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey
A banging deal on a laptop that's perfect for students
HP Pavilion x360 14" Intel Core i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver
HP Pavilion x360 14" Intel Core i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver
An affordable convertible laptop with a 360 hinge
Aspire 3 15.6 Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Red
Aspire 3 15.6 Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Red
The Aspire 3 may not be one speediest laptops around, but at £299 it offers fantastic value for those who just want a device for simple browsing and video streaming.
Currys PC World gaming deals
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.
Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Yet another brilliant Xbox One S Bundle from Currys PC World. This one gets you 1TB of memory alongside Battlefield 5 and two other excellent titles.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
The main draw here is the powerful PS4 Pro with FIFA 19 bundled in, but this package also includes a twin docking station for keeping your controllers charged in between games.
PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
Here’s a similar deal to the one above, but with the standard PS4 Slim for a chunky saving.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Currys PC World has now applied heavy discounts to its Nintendo Switch bundles, nabbing you one of Nintendo's best games in the process for just a fraction of the price.
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
If you're in the mood for a spot of platforming over racing, then this Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey should be right up your street – now with a £20.98 saving.
Nintendo Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
Nintendo Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
This bundle is available at other retailers right now, but Currys PC World has done everyone a solid and sliced an extra £10 off the price.
Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 & Super Smash Bros Bundle
Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 & Super Smash Bros Bundle
With this excellent bundle, all you’ll need is a pair of additional controllers and you’ll be in multiplayer nirvana.
Currys PC World electric toothbrush deals
Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.
Oral-B CrossAction PRO 6000
Oral-B CrossAction PRO 6000
With six cleaning modes to choose from and even Bluetooth connectivity, this is no ordinary electric toothbrush. An £89.99 saving makes the package taste even fresher.
Currys PC World drone deals
Best Currys Drone Deals
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
If you don't need the added benefits of the Bebop 2 'Power Edition' like a spare battery, then this deal is an excellent way to get an affordable taster of FPV drone flying via a pair of included goggles. The Bebop 2 can also record 1080p video and fly at 40mph.
Ryze Tello Drone - White
Ryze Tello Drone - White
This dinky little drone is a collaboration between DJI and Intel and is a great introduction to drone flying. It's got clever tech inside and a very respectable 13 minute flight time for a drone of its size. It can also be used to learn coding, making it as educational as it is fun to fly.
Mambo Mission Drone - Black & White
Mambo Mission Drone - Black & White
Save £120 on this excellent drone by applying the code MAMBO 120 at checkout.
Currys PC World tablet deals
Best Currys Tablet Deals
iPad mini 4 - 128 GB, Space Grey
iPad mini 4 - 128 GB, Space Grey
Fancy a slightly smaller slate? Here's a big saving on a mini tablet.
Currys PC World coffee machine deals
Best Currys Coffee Machine Deals
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
There's nothing more convenient than a bean to cup coffee machine. This one makes coffee effortlessly, and this saving is massive for Black Friday. It's currently £80 cheaper at Currys than Amazon, and if Currys drops the price any further for Black Friday you can get the difference refunded.
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
This attractive filter coffee machine is perfect if you just want to keep your coffee making simple. Another early Black Friday bargain.
Delonghi Scultura ECZ351BK Coffee Machine - Black
Delonghi Scultura ECZ351BK Coffee Machine - Black
For sheer value for money, the Delonghi Scultura is a solid choice. With a huge water tank and a milk frother included, there isn't much that you can't do with this fantastic machine.
Currys PC World vacuum cleaner deals
Best Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals
VAX Air Lift Steerable Advance UCSUSHV1 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Black & Red
VAX Air Lift Steerable Advance UCSUSHV1 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Black & Red
A tidy Black Friday saving on this Vac bagless model. This model is lightweight and perfect for pet owners. If the price changes before Black Friday, Currys will refund the difference.
Bosch Athlet RunTime + BCH65MGKGB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Marron Glace
Bosch Athlet RunTime + BCH65MGKGB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Marron Glace
A massive saving for Black Friday. This model offers cordless convenience and the 75 minute runtime will easily get you through cleaning the entire house.
Currys PC World fridge freezer deals
Best Currys PC World Fridge Freezer Deals
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Now here’s a great idea. This edition of the Miele KFN 29233 coats the front of the unit with a blackboard finish, so you can jot down grocery items and other messages. Otherwise, this is a top-spec fridge freezer bristling with Miele’s latest technology.
Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer - Aluminium
Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer - Aluminium
For the height of fridge freezer luxury, check out this American-style fridge freezer from Samsung. It’s got 3 internal cameras and a digital calendar and entertainment system built in.
Samsung RB31FDJNDBC 70/30 Fridge Freezer - Black
Samsung RB31FDJNDBC 70/30 Fridge Freezer - Black
Features a 210 litre capacity, chilled water dispenser, and Multi Flow Cooling vents for rapid yet even cooling.
Currys PC World washing machine deals
Best Currys Washing Machine Deals
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UW Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UW Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
A massive saving on this AddWash model. This has a capacious 8kg capacity, and the innovative AddWash door lets you add any bits you forget. There's also a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.
Beko WTB841R2W 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
Beko WTB841R2W 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
A super budget-friendly option that's perfect for a bigger family thanks to its 8kg capacity.
Samsung AddWash WW80K6414QW Washing Machine - White
Samsung AddWash WW80K6414QW Washing Machine - White
We rate this Samsung machine highly for its amazingly frugal Super Eco Wash and the ability to open a small drawer mid-cycle and drop in an item that you may have missed.
Miele Eco WDB020 Washing Machine - White
Miele Eco WDB020 Washing Machine - White
We found the Miele WDB020 to be exceptionally easy to use and extremely efficient, yet the quality of the wash was beyond reproach.
Hotpoint FML 842 G UK 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Graphite
Hotpoint FML 842 G UK 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Graphite
An 8kg capacity, rapid 1400 rpm spin speed, and a special Anti Stain program are appealing features at this price.
