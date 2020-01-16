Huawei is back in the headlines after the US put pressure on UK ministers to ban the company from 5G provision. But some companies already use Huawei components in their 5G masts – and at present, it’s not clear what will happen to that existing infrastructure, or Huawei phones, if the government issues a ban.

To try and clear up the confusion, we contacted Vodafone, EE, and Three to see how a ban will impact the roll out of 5G. Unfortunately, the service providers’ answers didn’t exactly fill us with confidence.

Three didn’t clarify how a ban could immediately affect 5G customers, indicating that a drop in the service shouldn’t be ruled out.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to keep in close contact with Government and the NCSC on the issue and will abide by any directions given by them.” Nice and vague, thanks guys.

Similarly, a Vodafone spokesperson confirmed that it would “work closely with government and industry partners to assess telecoms sector security and performance, and always comply with the latest regulations.”

But Vodafone did also say that it “uses a mix of Ericsson and Huawei in the supply of passive antennas on our masts. By using the full range of suppliers for this equipment, we can safeguard the delivery of services to all mobile customers.”

Given the above, Vodafone’s 5G provision should remain nice and steady, regardless of the government’s decision.

So far, Three is the only company that hasn’t responded to multiple requests for comment.

If the government decide to give Huawei the big thumbs-down, it’s also not clear what will happen to Huawei handsets. We’ve followed-up with the service providers to see if they intend to stock future models from the Chinese company. We’ll update you as soon as we hear back.

The UK government is expected to decide shortly on the future of Huawei as a 5G provider, although so far there’s no firm date on when this will be.

In a recent statement, the NCSC said: “The Government continues to consider its position on high risk vendors and a decision will be made in due course.”

