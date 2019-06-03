Cuphead is coming to a Tesla dashboard near you

If you’re fed up with getting crushed by Cuphead’s wonderful array of colourful bosses on PC, Switch or Xbox One, then you’ll be delighted to hear there’s a whole new window to throw your pad through. Specifically, that window belongs to a Tesla, as CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the game will soon be playable in car.

It appears the SpaceX and Tesla mogul is a fan of the game that looks like a 1930s cartoon in motion. Speaking on the ‘Ride the Lightning’ podcast, Musk explained that the game is working, giving you something to do while waiting for your car to charge.

Related: Best Switch games

“Cuphead, we’ve got working,” Musk said. “[The developers] have been helping us make it work. It’s a cool game. It’s insanely difficult. It’s sadistically difficult. It’s a twisted plot. It’s dark. It looks like some cute little Disney thing and you’re like, ‘This plot is very dark’.”

There is one fairly major caveat for Cuphead diehards that will prevent them heading down to test Tesla Model 3s: due to storage limitations, the game will only include the first section, Inkwell Isle One. Still, that should keep most people busy for a while, and could potentially act like shareware titles of the 90s, getting newcomers to buy the full game on another format.

Related: Best Xbox One games

“When Tesla reached out to us to bring Cuphead to their vehicles, we were thrilled,” Studio MDHR’s Maja Moldenhauer told IGN. “Finding out that Mr. Musk was a fan of our game was extremely humbling and getting a chance to work with such an innovative company has been really exciting. We hope Cuphead can add some classic fun to such forward-thinking vehicles.”

And no, you won’t be messing around with touch screen controls. Sensibly, MDHR has decreed that you’ll need a wired USB controller to play. Given how hard Cuphead is as the developers intended, playing on a touchscreen would be a special kind of hell.

Cuphead will be available on Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X cars around the summer.

What games would you like to see on the Tesla dashboard? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.