Crystal Palace vs Man United: Live stream, channel guide and more

Manchester United threw their Champions League qualification into doubt with a draw against Southampton on Monday. Now, they’re travelling to Crystal Palace in a bid to bag three points and push into the top four. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream Crystal Palace vs Man United this evening.

Crystal Palace vs Man United kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8:15pm BST at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United in the UK

Tonight’s game will be available on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport Extra 1. You will have to be a BT subscriber to tune in.

If you’re a BT Sport customer, you want to watch the game, but you’ll be out when the game kicks off – you can tune in on the BT Sport app. Simply download it onto your mobile device, using the App Store, or Google Play Store.

Crystal Palace vs Man United match preview

United were disappointing on Monday, letting a 2-1 lead slip with the last move of the game. Substitute, Michael Obafemi, nipped inside Victor Lindelof at the back post and headed home.

It wasn’t a momentary slip either, Ole’s Reds slumped in the whole last half-hour, reminding United fans of the stilted football their side played under Jose Mourinho, rather than their current free-scoring form. Taking Bruno Fernandez off the pitch cut away United’s free-flowing passing game – inviting Southampton to pile on the pressure.

Tonight, the Reds will need a more concentrated, well-oiled performance, as there is no further room for slip ups. With three league games remaining, Manchester United can still qualify for the Champions League if they win all three of those games. Currently, they’re only behind fourth place Leicester on goal-difference, but they play Leicester in their final game of the season.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace don’t have too much to play for at this stage. They’re safe from relegation, but no longer in any cup competitions, or in contention for a European place.

Will Roy Hodgson’s men be de-motivated? Or will taking the pressure of their performance lead to some of their best football?

Palace have lost five of their six games since the restart, so a big turn around would be needed for them to pick up some points tonight.

In team news, Mason Greenwood and Luke Shaw are both absent after sustaining injuries during the Southampton game. Diogo Dalot may be asked to slot in at left back.

For Palace, Christian Benteke is currently suspended and both Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are also unavailable.

For all the action, tune in live on BT Sport.

