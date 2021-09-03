Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch on October 15th

Fancy catching up with the Crysis games? Now you can, as the remastered trilogy will be launching next month.

If you’ve been missing the late noughties, developer Crytek has got your back, as in a few weeks you’ll be able to buy all three Crysis games in the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

While the first game, released in 2007, got the remake treatment last year, this remaster will bring the second and third games into the spotlight, with their single-player campaigns getting special treatment.

The first-person shooter will be coming to the Xbox Series X and Series S, the PlayStation 5, the Switch and on PC.

PS5 owners and Xbox Series X/S owners will also be treated to 1080p and 4K graphics running at 60fps using Dynamic resolution. Other players will also experience a revamped version of the games, with improved lighting, high-definition textures and visually enhanced weapons, characters and environments.

If you’re interested in seeing exactly how much better the new version will look, you can check out the YouTube video released by Crysis that compares the PS3 and PS5 releases.

You can also have a look at the trailer for the remastered trilogy, which also compares the two different releases, and shows off the impressive worlds and enemies you get to explore and fight all over again.

There is, unfortunately, no news about Crysis Warhead being a part of the remaster, though it might be being held back as a launch day surprise, though we wouldn’t bet any money on it.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will cost you £44.99/$49.99/€49.99 at its digital launch on 15 October for the Xbox, PlayStation, Switch on PC via the Epic Games Stores.

You will also be able to buy Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered separately, which should cost $29.99/€29.99 per game on the same day. We will update this article when we know the UK pricing for the individual games.