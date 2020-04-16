Crysis Remastered is heading for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

It’s been seven years since the last game in the Crysis series, but now the series is making a comeback on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC, according to a new leak.

A Tweet from @RobotBrush uncovered some tantalising details about the remaster. Seemingly it will see the original Crysis game, which was preferred by fans to its sequels, ported onto the Switch and other platforms. We’re set to see the return of the 2007 game’s ground-breaking free-form action, which offered tactical diversity for players, as well as great visuals.

Crysis’s visuals were ahead of their time back in 2007 and still look passable now. It will be interesting to see if they’re improved on modern hardware and how the hybrid console copes with the notoriously demanding game. Hopefully it’s a little less demanding across the board.

Related: Best Switch Games (March 2020) – Everything you need to play on the hybrid console

This follows some social media skulduggery that had plenty of fans and media outlets (us included) thinking that Crysis 4 could be inbound.

The Crysis Twitter account, having been inactive for years, fired up with a couple of quotes relating to the original Crysis game. This led to speculation as to what exactly was on the way – a remake, remaster, or full blown sequel.

Related: Best PS4 Games (April 2020) – 13 titles you definitely need in your collection

This latest leak seems to confirm that what is on the way is indeed a remaster. It’s a game that will be bags of fun on new consoles and offers something slightly different to the game’s already available on the platform, thanks to its mix of straight-up FPS action, free-roaming exploration and sci-fi thrills.

Does this mean that the full blown sequel ‘Crysis 4’ is dead in the water? Probably. It might never have even been on the table.

However, it’s worth remembering that, if it wasn’t on the table, then a successful remaster could bring some attention back to the Crysis IP and give it the traction it needs to bag a full sequel. Stay tuned.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…