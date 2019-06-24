Having trouble with Crunchyroll? Here’s why the anime streaming service went down today

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has experienced a sudden outage alongside other online applications such as Discord, both of which are powered by CloudFlare.

The popular streaming service experienced an outage earlier today, with fans of DownDetector stating that the outage lasted for roughly 2 hours in some territories, making it impossible to access the website or stream on-demand anime and Japanese live-action titles.

“Oof, this is a long outage. It’s been 2 hours since it went down for me,” said one user, while others have said the service is now back-up and running.

The outage appears to be a widespread problem across a variety of CloudFlare properties, and not purely due to an overcapacity of weebs streaming Naruto and other blockbusters in the service’s selection.

Related: Breath of the Wild 2

If you’re having any trouble, you can check if Crunchyroll is working in your territory here, or by simply logging into the website yourself if you have an active membership.

Crunchyroll has been available for years, having grown substantially to provide a library of on-demand anime titles and simulcasts direct from Japan mere hours after their original broadcast.

However, they sadly don’t have enduring classics such as Cowboy Bebop and Neon Genesis Evangelion in their library, the latter of which arrived on Netflix last week after years in licensing limbo.

We thought all the anime fans would still be catching up with the beloved classic on Netflix, although as we said before, this isn’t an issue with extensive traffic on Crunchyroll.

At the time of writing, it can accessed through mobile phone, tablets, games consoles and other electronics. Like Netflix, it’s turned into a fully-fledged behemoth in streaming market.

Is Crunchyroll up and running for you? Let us know if you’re having any trouble on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Update newsletter widget