Croatia vs England Live Stream: Watch the Nations League online

England take a trip to Rijeka this evening for what promises to be a rather curious date with Croatia. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Croatia vs England online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

You might remember the last time these two sides met. Painful memories from a truly glorious summer.

Tonight’s game will be played behind closed doors − a punishment for Croatia, after it emerged that a swastika had been mowed into the pitch they’d used for a Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy.

This, unfortunately, means that no fans will be allowed to actually attend tonight’s game. On the bright side, it also means our ears are safe from The England Band!

Pleasingly, Gareth Southgate has once again picked a young squad. This time, it includes hot prospects Jadon Sancho and James Maddison, who have looked highly impressive so far this season. Fan favourites Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are also likely to feature.

Croatia, meanwhile, have already named their starting XI: Livakovic, Jedvaj, Lovren, Vida, Pivaric, Rakitic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Modric, Perisic and Rebic. Mario Mandzukic, the man whose goal knocked England out of the World Cup, has retired from international duty.

Fortunately, streaming the game is a lot more straightforward than working out how the Nations League actually works.

Croatia vs England Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm BST on Friday, October 12, and the match will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.

