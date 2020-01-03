The creepiest 10 year challenge? How to see your Google searches from a decade ago

Some sharp-minded Reddit users are turning Google’s ‘My Activity’ tool on its head by using it to rifle through Google’s records.

Reddit user ThaRoastKing took to r/LifeProTips on New Year’s Day to let people know how they could use Google’s data to travel back in time.

“Most people are posting pics of them from the begining of the decade in order to show how far they’ve progressed in life. If you find that boring, how about using Google’s servers to find out what you were EXACTLY THINKING 10 years ago [sic],” ThaRoastKing wrote.

Creepy, but too good an opportunity to miss. So what do you need to look back through Google’s records?

Assuming you have a Google account that’s at least 10 years old, log into it and visit Google’s My Activity page. Then simply scroll through your search history from now until the beginning of time – or whenever you opened that account.

The next step is key. You can’t view your searches chronologically because the newest search is always at the top. Rather, click on the filter options and you’ll find yourself able to narrow down your search history to any date you like.

“Yeah, pretty creepy”, wrote ThaRoastKing. “But whatever, I think you can delete it somewhere.” Correct you are, ThaRoastKing.

While it’s a pretty dismal reminder that Google remembers more of your thoughts than you do, other Reddit users didn’t fail to find the positive side of this experiment.

LiloPelekai rejoiced when they managed to dig up a soft pretzel recipe they’d lost back in 2015, and it wasn’t long before other users started asking for the recipe.

“Maybe this can help me find an oatmeal cookie recipe I made years and years ago. Thanks for the idea!,” added fellow recipe hunter violettheory.

Other users found they hadn’t changed much at all.

“Nope, still watching YouTube videos of dogs scuba diving. Decade well spent, I regret nothing,” wrote Ben716.

If you’re finding this trip down memory lane more creepy than entertaining, you can delete your search history within the My Activity page. Then pause your Web & App Activity to avoid Google hitting you again with the same blast from the past in 2030.

