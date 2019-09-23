The creators of Fallout: New Vegas could be hiring for a big Xbox 2 exclusive

Obsidian Entertainment has begun hiring for another big project, which appears to be an epic RPG poised to take the next generation by storm on Xbox 2.

Earlier this month, a handful of listings were posted on Linkedin by the developer, looking to fill a number of positions to work on the mysterious new title. Given how beloved the studio is for massive RPGs, this could lead to something pretty interesting.

Known for the likes of Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds, the latter of which is due in a couple of weeks, Obsidian is a developer with exceptional pedigree.

It’s hiring for a wide variety of talent, with positions ranging from lead narrative designer to user interface artist. It also implies that the project is still in its early stages, which definitely wouldn’t be too surprising.

Related: Best PS5 Games

The listings also reveal a few key details, such as the project’s use of Unreal Engine 4 technology and a focus on both first and third-person combat perspectives. So far so Fallout.

Beyond combat, the listings also make mention of “branching dialogue” alongside “day/night cycles” and “conversations and cutscenes.” These all hint towards an open-world experience where the player will be making decisions and influencing the unfolding narrative.

Obsidian is also hiring for a network programmer who will be responsible for “network and multiplayer gameplay systems using Unreal Engine,” which hints at this being more than a vanilla single-player adventure.

Microsoft acquired Obsidian Entertainment earlier this year, with the studio now existing as a first-party developer for Xbox and Windows 10. So, this upcoming project will likely make a big splash on Xbox 2, likely debuting on both consoles and PC through Xbox Game Pass.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…