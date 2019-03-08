The creator of Dark Souls wants to try his hand at the battle royale genre

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mastermind behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne and the upcoming Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, has expressed interest in battle royale.

‘These games definitely fun,’ Miyazaki said in an interview with The Telegraph. And we’re interested in the patterns they are taking. If we did it, it might be a bit different!

But we’re definitely interested and there’s definitely that possibility in the future. We’d love to take a crack at them some day.’

Related: Best Battle Royale Games

The developer’s latest project, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 22. Just like Dark Souls, it’s punishingly difficult. Here’s what we thought from our hands-on preview:

‘FromSoftware has adapted the masterful combat system it has spent years refining and made it faster and more satisfying, with multiple elements that feel akin to a well-oiled machine. Everything just works, and I felt at home within minutes of picking up the controller.

Whether this will be a more a linear effort with a greater focus on narrative remains to be seen, but I’m intrigued to see how Sekiro aims to differ from the efforts that have come before it. For now, this is definitely one to watch.’

Sekiro is a more narrative-driven effort than Dark Souls or Bloodborne, featuring a voiced protagonist as he embarks on a deadly tale of revenge.

It remains unclear how FromSoftware would approach battle royale, but given the robust PvP elements in their previous games, it’s definitely possible.

What do you think? Would you like to see the creators of Dark Souls tackle the hottest genre around? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.