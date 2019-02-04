Creative Assembly are working on a new FPS, and Neil Blomkamp has seen it

District 9, Elysium and… Chappie director Neill Blomkamp has visited Creative Assembly for a “behind-the-scenes look” at the studio’s brand new FPS IP, revealing both that the game exists, and that it is in active development.

It’s no secret that Creative Assembly are working on a tactical FPS, they’ve been advertising roles on their website for some time talking around the vague idea. However this is the first official confirmation from the studio that a new FPS is in development, and with this visit from Blomkamp, it’s not hard to assume that it’s definitely science fiction.

Blompkamp is a huge fan of Creative Assembly’s work and talked about how Alien: Isolation’s visuals made him question the look and feel of his own movie in the Alien universe which, sadly, has now been cancelled. However, he’s also worked on game properties before, and came close to directing an adaptation of the Halo series that would have been produced by Peter Jackson.

We’ve reached out to Sega and CA for confirmation or even more information on the title, but haven’t heard anything ahead of publishing, despite the fact I asked really nicely.

While this is a new IP, and definitely won’t be Aliens: Isolation, the idea of a sci-fi tactical shooter with a world as dense and well realised as Alien Isolation, with all the care lavished on it, could be quite something, and we’re keen to have a bash.

Creative Assembly are perhaps best known for their efforts with real time strategy titles, including the Total War series and Halo Wars 2. Alien Isolation was the studios first real leap into a first person title, and it’s fair to say they made a stellar effort. We’ll give you more news when we have it.

Are you eager for Creative Assembly’s newest effort? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews