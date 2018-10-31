Halloween is a time of chills and thrills. If you want to go that extra step, then why not make your home haunted through the use of smart technology? In this video guide, we’ll show you how to create a haunted smart Halloween home.

We used a combination of Philips Hue lights, IFTTT and Apple HomeKit to automate our smart home. Starting out, moving up to the front door, a red light comes on to scare people. As you move through the house, a robot vacuum cleaner turns on and drives a ghoul down the corridor.

Into the kitchen, and the Philips Hue lights are controlled by the OnSwitch app, automatically turning lights on and off, while scary music plays through Apple HomePod speakers.

The result is a fun and chilling atmosphere that trumps sticking a candle in a pumpkin any day. And, it’s genuinely terrifying in a way that’s hard to achieve with dumb light bulbs.

It’s all great fun and, most importantly, doesn’t need any new kit to make it work: in fact, you can probably replicate a lot of what we’ve done with the kit that’s already in your home. Watch the video below to see the house in action and the full details on how we created it.

What else could we do? Let us know @trustedreviews