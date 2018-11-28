There’s still time to get this crazy iPhone XR deal with 100GB of data

Apple iPhone XR Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal: The iPhone XR is Apple’s newest phone, yet it’s already had its price slashed.
For £36 a month and just £39.99 for the iPhone XR, this Vodafone contract deal with 100GB data and unlimited texts and calls is unmissable and won’t be around for long. Lots of colours are selling out, but Blue is currently still available. This isn’t going to hang around much longer.
Incredible Apple iPhone XR Black Friday Deal
Apple iPhone XR 64GB Blue – 100GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10)
An absolutely outstanding deal, not to be missed with a ridiculous amount of data for a low price. With just £39.99 to pay for the iPhone XR, this is one not to be missed. Use our exclusive code to save £10.
Considering a SIM-free from Apple will set you back £749 that’s a bargain price for that much data. Can’t say fairer than that, can you.
iPhone XR is Apple’s more affordable flagship for 2018 and we actually found it the better buy. It packs the same 12-megapixel camera and A12 Bionic chipset as its pricier brother, but comes in a selection of vivid colours and packs a more durable aluminium body.
You’ve also got iOS 12, a lovely 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and a battery that’ll last you longer than both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Oh, and there’s Qi wireless charging for juicing your phone up without having to plug it in.
In our high-scoring 4.5/5 iPhone XR review we said, “The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is.”
