Crash Team Racing now free for Switch Online subscribers, but only for a week

Nintendo’s Switch Online service pales in comparison to the offerings from PlayStation and Xbox, but every now and then it does throw up a good offer.

Right now Switch Online subscribers can play the Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled game free for the next week. The highly-rated title is the remaster of the original PlayStation game Crash Team Racing.

The Crash Bandicoot stable’s take on Mario Kart can be played until 11:59pm PT on January 5, which is 7:59am on January 6 UK time. Gamers will be able to access the entire game, meaning single player, local multiplayer and online multiplayer options are available.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch games

Our own Jade King enjoyed the re-ignition of the series of the classic arcade racer, affording it a four out of five star rating in her review in the summer of 2019. She praised the faithful remake, huge roster of characters and karts, and gorgeous tracks.

She wrote: “Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is an excellent remake of a kart-racing classic, potentially introducing the beloved PS1 mascot to an entire new generation of players. However, this might be a little too difficult for younger gamers, so they might want to jump on easy mode.”

Of course, if this were Xbox Live or PS Plus, subscribers would get access to the entire game, permanently. However, as Switch Online subscribers we’ll take what we can get alongside that library of 20-30 year old 8-bit and 16-bit classics. The Nintendo misers couldn’t even give us access to the Super Mario 3D All-Stars series on Switch without trying to make a few more bob off the old games.

After the trial is over on January 6, you’ll need to purchase Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled if you want to keep playing. However, it will be 50% off for a limited time.

Do you think Switch Online gives Nintendo fans a raw deal? Or is the £20 a year decent value for online gaming, a few offers and some ancient classics?