Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has leaked and could be the platforming sequel we’ve been waiting for

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has appeared on the Taiwan Ratings Board ahead of an expected reveal next week, likely taking the wind out of Activision’s sails.

Word of a new entry in the legendary marsupial’s platforming franchise has been floating around the internet for years, especially following the obscene popularity of N.Sane Trilogy. It was only a matter of time until he saw a revival outside of traditional remasters.

Now, a new listing on the Tawainese Ratings Board all but confirms the upcoming entry, which has emerged alongside box art for the title which looks incredibly legitimate. Turns out this won’t be a PS5 exclusive like originally thought, and will be launching across multiple platforms.

You can find the description for the game below, as handily translated by Google:

“Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.”

So, it seems this will be a direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped and will disregard the events of all entries not developed by Naughty Dog on the original PlayStation. Activision and Toys For Bob are aware of how powerful a tool nostalgia can be, especially when it comes to beloved platforming mascots. The box art has also leaked:

We imagine a formal announcement alongside gameplay and release details are only a few days away, and Crash Bandicoot 4 could be closer than we think in terms of its official release. Trusted Reviews will be sure to update this article once we learn more about Crash’s latest adventure. Here’s hoping for a Switch version!

