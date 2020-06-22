Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Everything we know so far

Activision and Toys For Bob have unveiled Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, a brand-new game with the iconic platforming mascot that takes place directly after the trio of PS1 originals. It’s the sequel we’ve all been waiting for, and it’s coming later this year.

It was announced during the Summer Games Showcase which featured Geoff Keighley chatting to some of the game’s creators and exactly why they decided to bring back Crash Bandicoot after all these years. We imagine the hugely successful remaster had something to do with it.

From the footage and screenshots we’ve seen, it looks fantastic, and a faithful successor to the classic platformers we fawned over all those years ago. Here’s hoping it’s not only just as good, but pushes the franchise forward with cool new ideas and innovation.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time including all the latest news, gameplay, trailers, release date and more.

Crash Bandicoot 4 – what is it?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the first original adventure in the platforming universe for almost a decade, and is a direct sequel to the third entry which launched on the original PlayStation. It’s both a tribute to the franchise’s golden days and both a brave new direction for the franchise that was first christened by Naughty Dog.

Crash Bandicoot 4 trailer – how does it look?

You can watch the first trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time below. It features a bunch of gameplay including the confirmation of Crash, Coco and Cortex as playable characters. It looks varied, colourful and fun!

Crash Bandicoot 4 release date – when is it coming out?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020.

Crash Bandicoot 4 gameplay – how does it play?

Toys For Bob went into great detail regarding Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time during its reveal. Fans will be delighted to know that it will maintain the classic, linear platforming gameplay the series is known for. Crash, Coco and Neo Cortex are confirmed as playable characters, all of which will have their own unique skills and abilities. Wording suggests we’ll see even more unveiled before the October reveal, which could include some all-new faces to the franchise.

Crash will be able to equip special masks with their own properties. The Time Mask will allow him to slow down or reverse time, saving himself from obstacles or safely traverse fast moving sections that would otherwise be super hazardous. The Gravity Mask, on the other hand, allows you to run on walls, flip onto the ceiling and change how objects move around the environment. These sound like cool additions, and should shake up how we approach each new area.

