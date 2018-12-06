Crank up the Christmas music with Amazon’s incredible Bluetooth speaker deal

On top of discounting the price of several Bluetooth speakers, you can also get an Echo Input for just £14.99 in this amazing bundle.

As part of its last minute Christmas deals, Amazon has dropped the price of a range of Bluetooth speakers from brands such as Marshall and Ultimate Ears, with some going for their lowest price yet. With each purchase however, Amazon is also offering the chance to pick up an Echo Input for just £14.99 (down from £34.99), which can turn any regular speaker into a fully-fledged smart speaker. Simply add the Echo Input and your chosen speaker to your Amazon basket, and the discount will be applied at the checkout.

Out of the various combinations available, the Marshall Acton bundle stands out for offering the best value for money. Going for its lowest price yet at £99.99 – down from £179.99 – the Acton retains that classic Marshall design and is likely to fool many into thinking that you’ve got a compact Marshall Amp hanging around the living room.

As soon as you plug an Echo Input into the speaker, you’ll be granted with all the functions usually afforded to devices with Alexa functionality built in. Voice controlled speakers may be more commonplace than they were a few years back, but the convenience of being able to request music with your voice never gets old.

Alexa also comes in handy if you’ve got other smart tech in your home. For example, you can link your Echo Input with any Philips Hue lighting products, making your home feel as least 27% fancier than before. There’s nothing quite like asking Alexa to change the lighting from a casual white to blue, then green, and then a splash of red – it’s the perfect party trick and requires minimal effort.

There’s no word on how long the offer will be running for but I don’t recommend waiting it out. Amazon deals have a habit of coming and going as they please, and you’d hate to miss out.