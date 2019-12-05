Craigslist is getting an app – 24 years after it was first released

Craigslist has unveiled its first app… almost a quarter of a century after the site was originally founded.

The app is designed to help users navigate Craigslist’s classified ads, allowing them to buy and sell anything from furniture to pets to the latest tech products on the go.

Craigslist enthusiasts have even been known to use the site to post job openings and house rentals since its founding 24 years ago in 1995.

The app – first spotted by 9to5Mac – is already the sixth most popular ‘Shopping’ app in the App Store and features the following description:

craigslist – The original online classifieds. Established 1995.

Find jobs. Hire employees. Post your resume. Offer your skills/services.

Buy & sell cars, trucks, boats, RVs, motorcycles, trailers, auto parts.

Offer your services, locate contractors, find short term gigs and odd jobs.

Buy & sell furniture, household items, electronics, computers, clothing, bikes, art, any and all kinds of used items.

Activity partners, artists & musicians, pets for rehoming, local events.

Save your favorite postings for later, save searches, set search alerts.

Post, edit, renew your own ads.

The most interesting features here are the ability to favourite posts for later, save searches and set up alerts. Alerts could be especially handy on a mobile platform, making the most of on the go notifications.

Ratings have been overwhelmingly positive so far, with many users left impressed by the simple, clean interface. It looks as though Craigslist has not strayed far from the classic desktop version.

That said, some users are disappointed with the lack of security improvements Craigslist has made:

“This app does nothing to solve ongoing problems in using Its online classifieds: no identity verification”, wrote App Store user Prosumer in a two star review. “No escrow. No proof required you own the place you’re listing the ad for. No action from an employee if you can prove a rental listing is a scam”.

This lack of vetting is nothing new for Craigslist, but it’s not unreasonable to hope that the classified site would step up its security as it takes its first real step into the 21st century.

Regardless, the release of an iOS and Android app is an exciting move for fans of the website, with the potential to give a new lease of life to the somewhat outdated online marketplace.

