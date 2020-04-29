Covid-19 testing sites now show up on Apple Maps – but only in the US

Apple appears to have added Covid-19 testing sites to its map app in the last 24 hours, allowing users to find the sites’ locations across all 50 US states and Puerto Rico too.

The new feature should crop up as one of the main options when you open Maps and click the search bar, alongside the other usual food, grocery and pharmacy suggestions. You can also get quick access to the site locations by searching “Covid-19 test” and other similar terms in the app itself.

Last week, 9to5Mac reported that Apple had started requesting test sites fill out forms via a dedicated web portal, giving details of their location, opening times and any patient-admittance requirements.

These details are listed next to the test-location in the app, along with a notification that you may require a doctor’s referral to access testing facilities.

It’s not the only company that’s listing test sites on its directions-based service. Google Maps is also highlighting where you can get tested across the US, although The Verge reports that there are fewer listings available on the platform.

Apple has also finessed its Mobility Trends site, adding in more regions and cities. This data-driven tool allows you to see how the spread of Covid-19 has affected traffic and footfall in your local area, showing the sudden drop in movement for March and – in some places – the very gradual rise in walking and driving activity.

The data isn’t comprehensive, as it’s an anonymous compilation of recently searched directions, but it gives a good indication of which cities have the most immobile populations.

At the moment Covid-19 testing sites are only listed in the US – when we reached out to Apple, the company didn’t offer any additional comments, so it’s not clear if the feature will roll-out to other countries as well.

