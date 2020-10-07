Could xCloud solve the Xbox Series S storage space conundrum?

With game download sizes continuing to balloon, Xbox Series S only offering 512GB storage and additional storage costing a packet, many gamers are concerned about whether the digital-only console is the right choice for them.

A possible solution to that could be Microsoft’s xCloud streaming tech within Game Pass Ultimate, which enables gamers on Android devices to access titles on their secondary screens. If Microsoft rolled this out for Xbox it would enable gamers to play more than 150 games without the need to engulf their available drive space.

The good news is that the company realises this and is on the case. In response to a question on Twitter, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the company is working on bringing the xCloud streaming service to console and PC.

Related: Best Xbox One games

However, gamers might be waiting a while for the relief. Spencer saids it’s just one item on a long list of planned features and it isn’t at the top.

“Yes, we want to do this,” he wrote. “It’s in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on, just a bit further down the list. But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it’s a good Game Pass feature”

Currently, xCloud is only available for Android users as part of their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Microsoft is attempting to extend the privilege to iPhone users, but Apple’s App Store guidelines make it somewhat trickier to execute.

xCloud highlights currently include The Witcher 3, Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Halo 5 and Mortal Kombat X. The list will be complemented by the addition of some EA Play titles before the end of the year.

If Microsoft could ensure gamers don’t have to download those games to the console in order to enjoy them, then it may help Series S owners avoid spending additional cash on expensive additional storage.

As the tweeter above adds, it could also be a good way for gamers to sample game demos rather than having to download them.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …