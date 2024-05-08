Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Could the Galaxy S25 finally close the Exynos performance gap?

Jon Mundy

The Galaxy S25 could finally be the phone that sees Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos chip line catching up to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon equivalent.

That’s the claim being made by established tipster Revegus over on X (formerly Twitter).

The tipster is suggesting that Samsung is confident the E2500 – that is, the next-gen Exynos 2500 chip that will presumably power the global variant of the Galaxy S25 – won’t struggle for performance up against the 8G4 – that is, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 that will power the vast majority of Android flagship phones in 2025, including (presumably) the US model of the Galaxy S25.

Now, we’ve been burned too many times by Samsung’s assurances regarding its own processor efforts. Anyone remember the Exynos 2200 of 2022, with its AMD GPU support and bold claims of a console-style ray tracing?

While such Samsung efforts are generally fine for day to day usage, they almost invariably fall short of their off-the-shelf Qualcomm counterparts, whether in terms of performance or power efficiency.

Indeed, for a moment there in 2023 when Samsung went with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 across the line, we thought (hoped?) it might have thrown in the towel altogether. However, the Galaxy S24 has launched in recent months with the Exynos 2400 powering the global model, and it’s back to the old Exynos/Snapdragon performance gap.

You’ll forgive us for taking these latest claims with a pinch of salt, then. Indeed, the tipster throws an interesting question of their own into the mix – is Samsung confident that its next chip is really good, or is the company finding that Qualcomm has dropped the ball with its own next-gen effort?

We won’t know for sure until around February 2025, we suspect.

