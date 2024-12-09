Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Could Sony rescue the Apple Vision Pro?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple and Sony are reportedly working together to bring support for the PlayStation VR 2 controllers to Apple’s Vision Pro, enabling the spatial computing headset to get a foothold in the gaming realm.

In the latest edition of his Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Sony has been working on the project for much of this year, at Apple’s request.

While the PS5’s DualSense controller currently works with the Vision Pro headset, it is not optimised for VR gaming experiences. The Sense 2 controllers that ship with the PlayStation VR 2 most certainly are optimised for that purpose because they support six degrees of freedom necessary for VR gaming experiences.

Apple doesn’t offer controllers with the Vision Pro, which is part of its allure, in some ways, because you can move through the interface by looking at the icons on the screen and using hand gestures.

However, that makes the Vision Pro a highly limited machine for gamers and, with those incredible displays and powerful M3 chip this is a wasted opportunity Apple is seeking to remedy with Sony’s help. According to the reporter, Apple has been sounding out third-party game developers about the plans.

Gurman writes: “As for supporting the PlayStation VR2 controllers, Apple and Sony originally aimed to announce this capability weeks ago, but the rollout has been postponed. My expectation is that an announcement will still come at some point — unless it gets abruptly scrapped.”

He added: “The move is meant primarily for games on the Vision Pro, but the companies also created support for navigating the device’s operating system. The controller’s thumb stick and directional pad could be used for scrolling, while the trigger button could replace a finger pinch when clicking on an item.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

