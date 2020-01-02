Could Samsung’s next flagship actually land as the Galaxy S20?

A new report has indicated that Samsung will make a fresh start with the naming system of its flagship Galaxy S brand, but can that really be true?

In a series of tweets, the reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the next flagship handset from Samsung will not be known as the Samsung Galaxy S11, but the S20 instead.

The decision is apparently being driven by a desire to match up the model numbers with the year of release. Although that might not clarify things for consumers confused by the sudden jump from 10 to 20.

Related: Best smartphones

Could this change really happen?

There is some precedent for mobile phones’ numbering systems being suddenly switched up. Take the Sony Xperia 1, for instance, which was the sequel to the Sony Xperia XZ3.

There’s the small matter of the iPhone series too, which skipped the number 9 altogether and adopted Roman numerals for two years with the iPhone X and iPhone XS, before reverting back to numbers, but picking up at 11.

So it’s certainly a possibility that Samsung could make a similar switch, but we’re staying somewhat sceptical at this stage.

The new series name may not be the only major tweak planned. According to the same source, an ‘Ultra’ device could land as the premium model in the lineup, superseding the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Related: Best Android phones

The naming system is far from the first thing we’ve heard about the upcoming device, which we’ll continue to call the Samsung Galaxy S11 for now.

It’s expected to have an Exynos 990 chipset and a battery capacity of up to 5000mAh, while the camera setup could include a 108-megapixel sensor and a telephoto lens capable of 5x zoom or perhaps even more. We can’t wait to see how it performs once it’s released, regardless of its name.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…