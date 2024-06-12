Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Could leaked Pixel Watch 3 XL revive Google’s smartwatch fortunes?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is reportedly ready to offer a larger display option for the third generation Pixel Watch and now renders of a purported Pixel Watch 3 XL have been published online.

According to the image published by Android Headlines, the Pixel Watch 3 XL (preferred over a ‘Pro’ monicker, apparently) will include a larger display and perhaps contain room for a larger battery.

Killer Resident Evil 4 deal for Xbox gamers

Killer Resident Evil 4 deal for Xbox gamers

The acclaimed Resident Evil 4 Remake is now just £17.99 for Xbox Series X gamers. That’s 70% off.

  • Amazon
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £17.99
View Deal

The report says the plans are for a 1.45-inch display, which is a significant quarter-of-an-inch larger than the current Pixel Watch 2 model’s 1.2-inch panel.

The leaker OnLeaks provided what are claimed to be renders of the actual device, rather than mock-ups from leaked schematics, which we have often seen from this source.

Google-Pixel-Watch-3
Image credit: @OnLeaks / Android Headlines

A larger display could also mean the watch face will be a little thicker over all – up to 13.99mm, the report says. There’ll also be a larger band system, the report says, meaning the Pixel Watch XL is unlikely to be compatible with bands from older generations.

The choice of XL as the name might be due to the model not satisfying the criteria for a Pro-level device because it would lack additional features beyond the larger display and, potentially, a larger battery needed to power said larger display.

Any Pixel Watch 3 XL watch would likely arrive at Google’s autumn hardware showcase which often takes place in October. It’s where the company will also likely announced the new Pixel 9 devices, including a foldable.

Thus far, the Pixel Watch series has been somewhat underwhelming as an Android equivalent to the Apple Watch. It’s not clear what the 3rd generation will offer to change the game for Google as it looks to keep pace with the Samsung Galaxy Watch range.

You might like…

Best Wear OS Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables for Android users

Best Wear OS Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables for Android users

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables we’ve tested

Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 3 months ago
Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch 9: Can Google dethrone Apple?

Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch 9: Can Google dethrone Apple?

Hannah Davies 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words