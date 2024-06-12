Could leaked Pixel Watch 3 XL revive Google’s smartwatch fortunes?

Google is reportedly ready to offer a larger display option for the third generation Pixel Watch and now renders of a purported Pixel Watch 3 XL have been published online.

According to the image published by Android Headlines, the Pixel Watch 3 XL (preferred over a ‘Pro’ monicker, apparently) will include a larger display and perhaps contain room for a larger battery.

The report says the plans are for a 1.45-inch display, which is a significant quarter-of-an-inch larger than the current Pixel Watch 2 model’s 1.2-inch panel.

The leaker OnLeaks provided what are claimed to be renders of the actual device, rather than mock-ups from leaked schematics, which we have often seen from this source.

Image credit: @OnLeaks / Android Headlines

A larger display could also mean the watch face will be a little thicker over all – up to 13.99mm, the report says. There’ll also be a larger band system, the report says, meaning the Pixel Watch XL is unlikely to be compatible with bands from older generations.

The choice of XL as the name might be due to the model not satisfying the criteria for a Pro-level device because it would lack additional features beyond the larger display and, potentially, a larger battery needed to power said larger display.

Any Pixel Watch 3 XL watch would likely arrive at Google’s autumn hardware showcase which often takes place in October. It’s where the company will also likely announced the new Pixel 9 devices, including a foldable.

Thus far, the Pixel Watch series has been somewhat underwhelming as an Android equivalent to the Apple Watch. It’s not clear what the 3rd generation will offer to change the game for Google as it looks to keep pace with the Samsung Galaxy Watch range.