Could Apple Intelligence end up as a paid service?

Apple Intelligence, the company’s answer to the Gen AI explosion, will launch in earnest with iOS 18, but will you be able to count on having access to all features when you buy a new iPhone?

One analyst reckons Apple might put some of the more advanced Apple Intelligence features behind a paywall to generate money for the company’s Services division.

According to Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research, Apple might charge between $10 or $20 per month for the most advanced Apple Intelligence features, while others remain free to use.

Get Sky Sports with Sky Stream on the cheap Get Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £43 a month with a free Sky Stream puck Sky

Was £52

Now £43 View Deal

Speaking to CNBC, Shah speculates Apple Intelligence might become part of the Apple One subscription bundle, which currently offers access to iCloud storage, as well as services like Apple Music, News+, Fitness+, TV+ Apple Arcade.

“Software and services makes it more lucrative for Apple to pass it on with the Apple One subscription model,” Shah told CNBC in an interview last week.

It would make a certain amount of sense for the very best Apple Intelligence features in the same way users are afforded a certain amount of access to iCloud storage, but higher tiers cost more. Google also keeps some of its Gemini features back for Google One subscribers, and Amazon is reportedly planning to charge for next-gen Alexa, so there is precedent here.

However, given hardware changes for the iPhone 16 are expected to be minimal and Apple could selling upgrades on the prospect of accessing AI features enabled by the new chipsets, it would be a slap in the face to then charge shoppers more for the privilege.

It’s unclear whether the analyst is speaking from a position of knowledge of Apple’s plans or whether he is speculating. More than likely the latter, but this eventuality is certainly not out of the realms of possibility.