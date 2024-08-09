Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Could Apple Intelligence end up as a paid service?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple Intelligence, the company’s answer to the Gen AI explosion, will launch in earnest with iOS 18, but will you be able to count on having access to all features when you buy a new iPhone?

One analyst reckons Apple might put some of the more advanced Apple Intelligence features behind a paywall to generate money for the company’s Services division.

According to Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research, Apple might charge between $10 or $20 per month for the most advanced Apple Intelligence features, while others remain free to use.

Get Sky Sports with Sky Stream on the cheap

Get Sky Sports with Sky Stream on the cheap

Get Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £43 a month with a free Sky Stream puck

  • Sky
  • Was £52
  • Now £43
View Deal

Speaking to CNBC, Shah speculates Apple Intelligence might become part of the Apple One subscription bundle, which currently offers access to iCloud storage, as well as services like Apple Music, News+, Fitness+, TV+ Apple Arcade.

“Software and services makes it more lucrative for Apple to pass it on with the Apple One subscription model,” Shah told CNBC in an interview last week.

It would make a certain amount of sense for the very best Apple Intelligence features in the same way users are afforded a certain amount of access to iCloud storage, but higher tiers cost more. Google also keeps some of its Gemini features back for Google One subscribers, and Amazon is reportedly planning to charge for next-gen Alexa, so there is precedent here.

However, given hardware changes for the iPhone 16 are expected to be minimal and Apple could selling upgrades on the prospect of accessing AI features enabled by the new chipsets, it would be a slap in the face to then charge shoppers more for the privilege.

It’s unclear whether the analyst is speaking from a position of knowledge of Apple’s plans or whether he is speculating. More than likely the latter, but this eventuality is certainly not out of the realms of possibility.

You might like…

Apple Intelligence arrives in new iOS 18.1 beta, here’s what’s new

Apple Intelligence arrives in new iOS 18.1 beta, here’s what’s new

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Apple Intelligence vs Samsung Galaxy AI: Key differences between the GenAI tools

Apple Intelligence vs Samsung Galaxy AI: Key differences between the GenAI tools

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini: How do the AI models compare?

Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini: How do the AI models compare?

Jessica Gorringe 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words