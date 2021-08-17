Coros Vertix 2 announced with a whopping 60-day battery life

Coros just pulled back the curtain on its new Vertix 2 adventure watch, designed to withstand the elements and keep on chugging for up to 60 days on a single charge.

That’s a massive increase over the 45-day limit of the Coros Vertix, but the improvements don’t stop there. The Vertix 2 now boasts a Dual-Frequency GNSS chipset which allows the device to communicate with all five major satellite services simultaneously to produce what Coros describes as “best-in-industry accuracy”.

Because of the extended battery life, Coros claims that the Vertix 2 can now last for up to 140-hours in GPS mode which is more than enough to tackle any ultramarathons you might have in the pipeline. Global offline maps are now included on the device as well, making it easier than ever to leave your phone at home and let your watch do all the work.

Commenting on the upgrade, Coros CEO Lewis Fu explained: “Ever since the launch of the Vertix in May of 2019, our team has been planning for the next generation and I am incredibly proud of what we have announced with the release of the Vertix 2… our tag-line ‘Next Generation Adventure’ means more than just the second-generation product, rather being on the leading edge of the technology available for a GPS wearable.”

Coros has also remedied the lack of any offline music playback on the original Vertix by adding 32GB of internal storage into the Vertix 2. Playback is only available via digitally owned mp3 files (sorry Spotify users), but it’s still a step in the right direction and a huge boon for anyone who enjoys listening to music during a run.

What’s particularly surprising is that Coros has added compatibility with Insta360 products: the Insta360 One X2 and Insta360 One R to be exact. This functionality will allow users to control either camera directly on the Vertix 2 itself, which could end up being fairly handy for any hiking vloggers.

Don’t expect to dive into any of these new features on the cheap, as the Coros Vertix 2 retails at a staggering $699.99/€699.99/£599.99. Expect to see our full review in due course but in the meantime, feel free to check out our existing coverage of the original Coros Vertix and the more affordable Coros Pace 2.