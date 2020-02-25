Coronavirus won’t delay the Samsung Galaxy S20

After a coronavirus case has been diagnosed in one of Samsung’s factories in South Korea, could the brand’s flagship phone suffer production delays?

Samsung announced that one case of coronavirus has been confirmed at a mobile phone factory in Gumi, South Korea, stating in a press release that “the company has placed colleagues who came in contact with the infected employee in self-quarantine and taken steps to have them tested for possible infection”.

According to Reuters, most of the devices made here are high-end phones for the domestic market. But while customers might be concerned about a knock-on effect, Samsung has issued the following reassuring statement to Trusted Reviews:

As of 1 pm Feb. 24 (Korea Time), the Gumi Complex has started normal operations and we expect no impact on production.

Related: Best Phones

While the news of the virus’ spread remains concerning, it may at least be a relief to some customers that there is no expected delay to the production of Samsung Galaxy S20 devices. We have been very impressed with the handsets in the series based on our hands-on experience. The base S20 model has received welcome upgrades, especially to the camera, but fortunately eschewed price rises in favour of maintaining its starting price.

Related: Best Android Phones

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus might have achieved the best balance of the series, with excellent performance and all-round high specifications (including 5G, a 120Hz display refresh rate, and a triple camera) but stopping short of the all-out extravagance of the incredible but prohibitively pricey Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This ultimate flagship boasts a 108-megapixel sensor that’s capable of 100x digital zoom, and even the front-facing selfie camera has 40-megapixel resolution. The enormous screen measures 6.9-inches, and highlights of the internal specs include a 5000mAh battery capacity and up to 16GB of RAM – but you’ll pay a whopping £1,399 for the top-spec variant.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…