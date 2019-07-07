Copa America Final Time, TV Channel and Live Stream Details: How to watch Peru vs Brazil online

Brazil and Peru face off at the iconic Maracana Stadium tonight, where they’ll battle it out to be crowned Copa America 2019 champions. It’s the first Copa America final Peru have reached since 1975, while Brazil haven’t lifted the trophy since 2007. Our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch the Copa America final, including time, TV channel and live stream details.

Copa America final time

The Copa America final kick-off time is set for 9pm BST, which is 5pm local time in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the game is being played.

Copa America final TV channel

The Copa America final is being shown on Premier Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 8:55pm. Though you can relive the semi-finals ahead of the big finale, from 4pm.

If you’re not familiar with Premier Sports, it’s available online, and on TV through Sky and Virgin.

New customers joining via the Sky platform can get access to Premier Sports 1 and 2 for £9.99/month with the first month free. This is, of course, on top of the amount you pay for your Sky subscription. Or you could opt for a £99 season ticket, saving you £21 per year in comparison to subbing each month.

If you’re a Virgin customer, you can purchase a Premier Sports subscription for £9.99/month on top of your existing bundle.

On Sky, the channel to tune into is 412 for Premier 1 in HD.

On Virgin, go to Channel 551 for Premier 1 HD.

How to live stream the Copa America final online

For those of you that don’t subscribe to Sky or Virgin, the Premier Player is what you need to use to tune in.

There’s an Android app and an iOS app available for Premier Player. Though you need to sign up to the Player via the website before getting up and running on the app.

You cannot watch the Premier Sports on more multiple devices at a time. You will need to log out of one device to use on another. If you can’t access the original device, “you will have to wait 10 hours before being able to log-in on the new device”.

Worried that you might not be able to access Premier Player where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

Best VPNs For Streaming Express VPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. Hotspot Shield One of the best overall VPN's on the market, Hotspot Shield is the fastest VPN for streaming, browsing and security. Pay for one year now and save 77%. Nord VPN Nord VPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%.

Copa America Final − Match preview

All of the pressure’s on the Seleção, who have been booed by the home crowd at various stages of this summer’s tournament. They’ve managed to reach the final without star player Neymar, and overcame arch-rivals Argentina in the last round.

Peru, meanwhile, made it through to the finale off the back of two giant-killings. Los Incas’ surprise 3-0 thrashing of reigning champions Chile in the semi-finals came after they dumped Uruguay out of the competition on penalties at the quarter-finals stage.

Coincidentally, Chile (twice) and Uruguay were the two last countries to win the Copa America. And who won it before them? Brazil, of course.

Let’s hope we get a thrilling match tonight.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More