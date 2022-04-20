Controversial iMessage child safety tools are coming to the UK

Apple is introducing a new child safety feature for its iMessage app for UK users. The controversial “communications safety in iMessages” feature, which is already available to users in the United States, is now coming to the UK.

The idea behind the feature is to prevent younger iPhone users being exposed to age-inappropriate content shared via the platform. It’s an opt-in feature for parents, which will scan all photos sent and received via iMessage for nudity, with offending content blurred from the impressionable young eyes.

The sender would be cautioned not to share the image and receive a prompt to message an adult, those receiving them will get a sensitive content warning, and be provided with means of contacting related child safety groups.

Sounds like a good idea right? However, the controversial element comes via Apple scanning for these images in the first place. Apple insists that everything is done on the device, but critics including WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart called it an “Apple built and operated surveillance system that could very easily be used to scan private content for anything they or a government decides it wants to control.”

Apple insists that everything remains end-to-end encrypted with nothing ever leaving the device. It also doesn’t appear as if the controversial plans to scan all photos for known images of child sexual abuse before uploading to iCloud is involved in this release. The earlier announcement also said parents would be automatically alerted to the offending content, but that isn’t going to be in the release according to a report from the Guardian.

“Messages analyses image attachments and determines if a photo contains nudity, while maintaining the end-to-end encryption of the messages,” an Apple spokesperson said.

“The feature is designed so that no indication of the detection of nudity ever leaves the device. Apple does not get access to the messages, and no notifications are sent to the parent or anyone else.”

It’s not clear precisely when the feature will roll out, but Trusted Reviews has contacted Apple seeking clarification.