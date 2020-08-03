Confirmed: Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 coming this year

Surprise! Alongside the Pixel 4a, Google has also confirmed a few other Pixel devices that’ll be shipping this year. We also know how much the Pixel 4a 5G will cost.

Google has confirmed the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are coming this year and they’ll both have access to the latest gen of mobile data speeds.

It’s also been confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will retail for $499, $150 more than the just-announced Pixel 4a which comes with a $349 price-tag. No UK price was given, but considering the 4a price being £349 a guess at £499 seems like it could be accurate.

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. No specific release date was given, aside from in the ‘coming months’.

We tend to see new Pixel devices in September, so that could be a good shout for when we’ll hear more.

And, well, that’s pretty much it. Google hasn’t delved into any spec info or design tweaks so we’re a little in the dark. No XL model was mentioned, so we could end up seeing the 4a 5G take the place of the regular model and the 5 coming in with a larger screen.

One update we can expect is a different chipset, as the Snapdragon 730 that you’ll find inside the Pixel 4a isn’t compatible with 5G modems. The majority of mid-range 5G phones have so far used the Snapdragon 765G, which would be a good choice here. Rumours have previously suggested the Pixel 5 won’t be a true flagship in terms of specs, so it could be the case both the 4a 5G and the 5 utilise the same internals, with the big differences coming in design, screen and camera.

