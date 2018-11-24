This Amazon Black Friday condom deal will literally change your life

The Black Friday 2018 deals keep coming and today’s slipperiest offer sees a Durex condom variety packed price slashed by over 50% on Amazon UK.

As well as providing the perfect excuse to buy a shiny new TV or laptop, Black Friday offers savings on a number of more useful everyday products – and unless learning to change nappies is one of your squad goals, condoms fall pretty high on that list.

For today only, you can get a ‘Surprise Me’ variety pack of 40 Durex condoms for the bargain price of just £13 – less than it costs to look at Trotters. Its full price £27, but with this deal, you’re paying a mere 32p a rubber. Talk about future-proofing your home on the cheap.

You’ll have to get in quick though, as this deal had just over 12 hours left live at time of publication.

The bundle is comprised of four Durex favourites: you get 10x Thin Feel, 10x Extra Safe, 10x Tickle Me, and 10x Pleasure Me condoms, all of which are variants on the popular ‘stop me having a goddamn kid’ theme.

We don’t review condoms, but if we did, we’d probably say they were one of the better methods of avoiding unwanted pregnancies for all parties involved.

Amazon shoppers seem to agree, rating this variety pack 4.5/5 stars. Verified Purchaser Jessica K sums up the appear of condoms aptly in her 5-star review, saying: “Not pregnant”

