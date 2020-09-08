The Trusted Reviews Awards are going digital this year and we’re giving some exciting gaming and audio prizes to seven lucky winners who vote in our polls.

This year’s Trusted Reviews Awards will be a weeklong festival of tech beginning October 5, honouring our favourite tech gadgets from over 60 categories. This time, we’re also inviting you, our readers, to pitch in and have your say on the best products of 2020.

We’ve even got prizes up for grabs for seven lucky readers who vote in the Awards this year.

Here’s what we’re giving away:

1 x Nintendo Switch Lite

3 x Urbanista Stockholm headphones

2 x EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 601 & GSX 300 audio bundle

1 x EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 602 & GSX 300 audio bundle

The Switch Lite is the latest portable gaming console from Nintendo. The colourful handheld console has a better battery life and the same display resolution as its slightly larger sibling. The Switch Lite is also compatible with a massive library of Switch games.

The Urbanista Stockholm were the first true wireless earbuds to come from the Scandinavian audio brand. The earbuds offer 14 hours of battery, Bluetooth 5.0, voice assistant support and touch controls.

The first EPOS audio bundle comes with the EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 601 gaming headset in sleek white, paired with cool black accents and the GSX 300 external sound card in Snow Edition to match. The headset features a closed acoustic design, ergonomic ear pads and a lift-to-mute boom arm, while the external sound card outputs high resolution audio in stereo mode, customisable 7.1 surround sound and includes a customisable smart button to switch between sound profiles.

The second EPOS bundle comes with a black EPOS | SENNHEISER GSX 300 external sound card, but with the GSP 602 headphones rather than the GSP 601. The GSP 602’s are packed with all the features of the 601’s in a more colourful, gloss navy exterior set against bold brandy-coloured around-ear coupling pads.



How to enter

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning one of these fantastic prizes is cast your vote in the Trusted Reviews Awards and enter your details at the end of the poll before September 25.

