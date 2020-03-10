Command and Conquer Remastered Collection brings the strategy classics back to PC later this year

Electronic Arts has announced Command and Conquer: Remastered Collection, a new package of games coming our way to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary this June.

The franchise has been in the dark for some time now, with a new installment being canned in recent years much to the dismay of fans. Now, it seems Electronic Arts has remembered the classic RTS property exists.

Command and Conquer: Remastered Collection will compile Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Command & Conquer: Red Alert and their three expansion packs – Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath into a single cohesive package.

“Our team has been working hand-in-hand with the C&C community since day one and we hope this transparent dialogue will result in the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection being a love letter to our fans,” said Jim Vessella, Lead Producer at EA.

According to Electronic Arts, this collection has been developed directly alongside fans of the original games, ensuring it is a detailed love letter to the strategy classics that builds upon them in the right ways with visual tweaks and mechanical changes that help them stand up in the modern age.

The Remastered Collection will be launching across Steam and Origin on June 5, acting as yet another title launching across both storefronts from the publisher. A physical version is also in the works at Limited Run Games, a company which is renown for its rare, immaculately produced versions of independent games.

Some of the major changes coming to the collection include a revamped user interface, updated controls and a map editor players can use to create their own iconic encounters in the universe. Skirmish Mode has also been introduced to Tiberium Dawn, a feature fans have been requesting for years. Outside of this, you can expect a bunch of general quality of life improvements across the board.

