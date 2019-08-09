Come Together for the Abbey Road 50th anniversary release with Dolby Atmos

Even in 2019, there are few bands on earth who’s special edition releases that command as much attention as The Beatles.

The stereo remaster of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 2017 was a revelation, enabling Beatlemaniacs to experience the LP in a whole new way. The same was true of 2018’s re-release of The White Album.

This year, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the iconic Abbey Road album is getting the full works with the original 17 tracks – including all-timers like Come Together and Here Comes The Sun – joined by 23 demos, session recordings. Most of those bonus tracks have never been released before, making it a treasure trove for fans of the Fab Four.

A new Super Deluxe boxset, which costs $110 (around £90) will include a Blu-ray Disc containing all 40 tracks with Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, as well as 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Alongside the Blu-ray (which means you’ll want to make sure you have some Dolby Atmos speakers), the tracks are spread across three 3Ds, while there’s also a 100-page 12 x 12 book detailing session notes, essays and reflections. There’s a foreword from Sir Paul McCartney himself and previously unreleased photographs taken by the late Linda McCartney. There’s also a 3 LP vinyl edition too.

Related: Best turntables 2019

“The Beatles recording journey had gone through many twists and turns, learning curves and thrilling rides,” write McCartney. “Here we are – still wondering at the magic of it all.”

As well as the box-set featuring the Dolby Atmos and Master Audio 5.1 editions of the tracks, the 50th anniversary edition will be available on all of the major streaming services on September 27. You can pre-order them here.

To whet your appetite, here’s the 2019 mix of Something. And it really is something. There’s also a new demo version and an instrumental released too. You can find them below too.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More