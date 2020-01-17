Code names may reveal some key Pixel 4a specs

Some curious code names have emerged from Google, and they might just have revealed some key details of the brand’s upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone.

Discovered in the logs of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) was a list of codenames, including ‘Sunfish’, ‘Redfin’, and ‘Bramble’, which are thought to refer to the Google Pixel 4a series (via XDA Developers).

The first model is thought to run on a Snapdragon 730 chipset, and the remaining two the Snapdragon 765.

These would accordingly mean the former would only have 4G connectivity, while the latter two would be ready for 5G (one of these is likely to be an XL-sized variant). Combined with the renders (pictured above) that we’ve seen, this gives us a decent idea of what to expect from the upcoming mid-range series.

The Google Pixel 3a had decidedly lower processing specifications at its launch, even accounting for the year since its release. Running on a Snapdragon 670, we noticed that it felt slow when performing certain activities and we were concerned as to how it might perform months or years down the line.

But one thing the 3a undoubtedly got right was its excellent camera, boasting the same hardware as the flagship Google Pixel 3, which hit a standard that surpassed every other high-end phone on the market bar the Huawei P30 Pro.

But the renders above show that the Pixel 4a may have only one camera, a downgrade from the Google Pixel 4.

Overall, the Pixel 4 was a disappointment, and despite the likelihood of a camera downgrade for the 4a, there are some other potential tweaks that could make the budget handset perhaps even more impressive than Google’s flagship.

Our main issue with the Pixel 4 was its far below par battery life (the capacity clocking in at just 2800mAh), and so we hope that this specification is improved upon for any of the manufacturer’s future handsets.

