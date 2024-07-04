Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

CMF Watch Pro 2 will enable a fresh look for cheap smartwatch fans

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nothing sub-brand CMF is launching the Watch Pro 2 later this month and it’ll feature interchangeable bezels.

The company not-so-much teased, but straight-up announced the unique design feature in a tweet on July 4.

It doesn’t appear as if the exchangeable bezels will have any effect on the functionality of the watch, but switching up the look of the design is always welcome.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 will likely be unveiled in full on July 8 at an event, which we already know will be headlined by the sub-brand’s first smartphone – the CMF by Nothing Phone 1. That budget device will also offer a unique design quirk by way of screw-in accessories like a lanyard or kickstand.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is the sequel to the first CMF Watch Pro which only arrived in late 2023 and earned a 4-star reviews from us at Trusted Reviews.

We thought it offered good features for the very reasonable price of £100, including built in GPS and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, while it was also able to work with Android and iOS.

We also enjoyed the slick and refreshingly different UI as well as the design that didn’t feel budget. Our reviewer gave it a four stay score and concluded: “The CMF Watch Pro is a debut smartwatch that impresses both on the UI and design front and shows that Nothing has something with the Watch Pro. That said, it needs to deal with some bugs that do hold it back a little.”

It’ll be interesting to see how – replaceable aesthetics aside – the second-generation device builds on the proposition.

You might like…

Best Cheap Smartwatch 2024: Affordable wearables for iOS and Android

Best Cheap Smartwatch 2024: Affordable wearables for iOS and Android

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Best Cheap Phones 2024: Six fantastically affordable handsets

Best Cheap Phones 2024: Six fantastically affordable handsets

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Best Cheap Headphones 2024: The top budget efforts for less than £100

Best Cheap Headphones 2024: The top budget efforts for less than £100

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words