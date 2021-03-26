Cleer’s Enduro ANC headphones promise super long battery life

American audio brand Cleer Audio has released a new pair of wireless ANC headphones in the Enduro ANC, and they’re like the Energiser Bunny in that they keep going and going and going.

Though the Enduro ANC (£149 / $149) appeared stateside in 2020, they’ve just popped up onto UK radar. The headline feature is their battery life, which sees the Enduro ANC headphones beat pretty much every ANC headphone in the market with its 60 hours of playback. Cleer has had form in this realm before, with the Enduro 100 delivering 100 hours of playback (though that’s without ANC).

The enormous figure is down to the Cleer Enduro bagging Qualcomm’s QCC5126 chip, which enables better power management and also helps with the Enduro’s advanced ANC design. Cleer claims the headphone can block up to 30dB of surrounding noise, and with its customisable settings via the new Cleer+ Connect app, the ANC performance can be optimised for whatever environment you find yourself in.

The design carries Cleer’s distinctive taste with its two-toned appearance and outer ring on the earcups. The Enduro ANC is made out of ‘high-grade moulded plastic’, with ergonomically designed memory foam earpads and lightweight build to ensure comfort over long periods of time. You have physical controls instead of touch controls too, with volume and multi-function buttons alongside a toggle switch for ANC/Ambient Mode.

Other features include Cleer’s patented 40mm Ironless Driver, which we sampled in the Cleer FLOW II and found delivered an impressively smooth sound free of distortion. There’s Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with AAC and aptX Adaptive codec support, the latter helping to maintain a strong connection in areas where there’s interference. There’s support for voice assistants and Google Fast Pair 2.0 support with Android devices. A five-minute charge is good for another two hours of playback, while there’s also support for Hi-Res Audio.

Available in a choice of navy blue or white finishes, the Cleer Enduro ANC (£149 / $149) can be purchased online from hifiheadphones, Richer Sounds, Amazon UK and the Cleer Audio website.