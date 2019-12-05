Cleer Audio unleashes Google Assistant support on new FLOW II headphones

San Diego-based audio company Cleer Audio has announced another pair of headphones for the UK in the Google Assistant compatible FLOW II over-ears

Following on from the FLOW over-ears, the Flow II (£249) sit alongside their forebears and include wireless hybrid noise-cancellation, as well as Google Assistant voice integration.

The addition of Google Assistant is the most noticeable change between this and the original FLOW, with a dedicated button on the earcup allowing for one-press access to the the digital assistant. As is the case Google implementation on other headphones, you can summon music, open up access to other services and ask Google for information on the weather or other queries with just your voice.

Conversation Mode is also new to the FLOW II and appears to work in a similar fashion to the Quick Attention mode does on the Sony WH-1000XM3, which is not surprising, considering many of Cleer’s staff worked at the venerable Japanese brand. Simply press your hand against the left earcup and noise-cancellation will be dialled down and the music volume lowered so you can hear what’s around you. Take your hand away and noise-cancellation/music will return to previous levels.

The FLOW II also include Cleer’s Ironless driver technology, for a sound that’s claimed to be accurately balanced and dynamic, with minimal distortion. They can also be folded for portability, thanks to a swivel design so they can be tucked away into the accompanying carry case. Battery life is rated at 20 hours with noise-cancellation turned on. Five minutes of charge brings an extra hour of playback.

Available in two finishes – sophisticated Gunmetal or Light Metallic – The Cleer Flow II are on priced at £249, and are available to purchase from Harrods, Selfridges and Amazon.

