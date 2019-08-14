Cleer Audio is knocking out the competition with its new Enduro 100 headphones with super fast charging and a wild 100 hours of playback.

Cleer unveiled its new wireless headphones today and the battery is certainly not something to be sniffed at. The company claim that the Enduro 100 are the only headphones on the market able to boast a 100 hour battery life after a single charge. That’s over four whole days of music without pausing your tunes to charge.

100 hours might sound a bit unnecessary – we’d be impressed by like, 60, okay – but a more expansive battery could definitely come in handy for long commutes, weekend breaks or just generally navigating a busy lifestyle (read: forgetting to charge your headphones every morning).

The Enduro 100 also charge really really quickly. Thanks to the USB-C connector, the headphones can go from empty to ready for an hour of playback after just five minutes of charging. If they continue to charge at this rate, you could potentially hit the full 100 hours in just under nine hours of charging – super handy if you remember to plug them in before bed.

AAC and Qualcomm aptX HD low latency support lend the headphones excellent quality sound with minimum distortion and no loss of detail.

The headphones are also compatible with Google Fast Pair 2.0 so it’s incredibly fast and easy to connect your headphones to an Android device and get streaming. The second you switch your headphones on, a pairing request will pop up on your smartphone display so you can connect them to your phone without delving deep into the Bluetooth settings.

The Enduro 100 come with soft earpads and a flexible headband for a comfortable fit. The headphones are available in two colours – the sleek, muted Stingray Grey and the more retro-looking Coronado Sand.

The Cleer Audio Enduro 100 will be available at Harrods for £169.99 from early September.

