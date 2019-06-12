U.S brand Cleer Audio launches FLOW over-ear headphones in the UK

San Diego-based headphone manufacturer Cleer Audio has brought its FLOW Bluetooth Noise Cancelling headphones over to the UK, promising best in class noise isolation and up to 20-hours battery life

You may not have heard of Cleer Audio, but they’re beginning to make (audio) waves in the UK. Made up of a team with vast technical experience at other reputable audio brands, the FLOW over-ears have made their way across the pond. Designed for use on-the-go, the FLOW features a swivel folding design so they can be easily stored away when not in use.

Visually they’re a stylish offering, with black and silver colour options available. An element of customisation is possible with the FLOWs granting the owner the opportunity to customise the outer ring detailing on the earcup by swapping it out for another.

Related: Best wireless headphones

Inside the earcups are Cleer’s patented 40mm Ironless drivers for low distortion and high resolution sound. The Ironless drivers work by using a set of stacked rare earth magnets to achieve “an even and symmetrical confinement of the magnetic flux” within the driver. In layman’s terms, this helps to produce what Cleer claims is a balanced and dynamic sound.

With the FLOW Cleer also has ambitions to improve the noise-cancellation experience via its Hybrid Noise Cancelling technology. Each earcup has an ANC chip and two microphones that work in unison to dampen external sounds.

Related: Best noise cancelling headphones

According to Cleer, Hybrid ANC can suppress a broad range of frequencies as well as correct errors in processing. Cleer claims the FLOW can block out 99.5% of environmental noise, which is quite the claim.

In addition to Hybrid ANC is the Ambient Noise option. With the press of a button, the FLOW can allow sounds around the wearer to filter in. Auto-pause – which refers to the pausing of music when the headphones are taken off – is featured, as are built-in swipe controls for playback.

The Cleer Flow are available from this month (June) onwards from Harrods or Selfridges for £249.