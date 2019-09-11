Cleer Audio introduces ALLY PLUS true wireless earbuds

U.S. hi-fi brand Cleer Audio is continuing its push into the UK market with the announcement of another pair of headphones – a pair of true wireless earbuds in the ALLY PLUS.

As if the true wireless earbud market couldn’t get any more competitive, there’s another pair to look out for from Cleer Audio in the ALLY PLUS (£189/$199).

Building on from the brand’s ALLY true wireless efforts, the ALLY PLUS adds active noise cancellation to its bag of tricks, as well as ushering in a tweaked design and “enhanced audio” over the older model.

Contained within the housing is a 10mm neodymium driver, with updated beamforming (signal processing) technology for better audio quality. Music and calls can be controlled via the PLUS’ touchpad, with volume control possible by swiping while on the move.

Storing 30 hours worth of playback – that’s 10 in the earbuds and a charging case that supplies another 20 – it’s the same figure the original ALLYs were capable of. While there’s no increase in battery life, it does mean they remain in touch with true wireless headphones from the likes of Apple and Sony.

Another notable feature is the presence of Google’s Fast Pair 2.0. Not aware of what Fast Pair is? Turn on the ALLY PLUS and it will quickly search the surrounding area for compatible Android devices and ask to pair. Support for this makes the ALLY PLUS one of the first headphones to have Fast Pair 2.0.

The introduction of the ALLY PLUS adds to Cleer’s growing range of products in the UK, joining the recently announced Enduro 100 and FLOW noise-cancelling over-ears.

The ALLY PLUS is available in two colour options – navy and sand – and goes on sale in the UK at Harrods and on Amazon in late October.

