Cleer Audio arrives on the Scene with a portable wireless speaker

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
US brand Cleer Audio has announced a new wireless speaker by the name of Scene, which sees the company wade into the portable audio market with its own interesting design.

The Cleer Scene launches with a focus on delivering crystal clear (or should that be cleer?) and defined audio on the move, paired with a tight bass output for an “energetic and rhythmic listening experience”.

Inside the housing are dual 48mm neodymium drivers paired with two passive radiator that provide added power for distortion-free listening and bass depth. As this is a portable speaker, the speaker has a rugged IPX7 waterproof rating (and it can be submerged into water 1m deep for 30 minutes).

Battery life is 12 hours of playback when fully charged (no mention of volume level having an effect), and to throw in some versatility the Scene is described as being “well suited to make and take calls” thanks to its built-in echo and noise cancelling technology. Controls for playback and what looks to be a microphone button are mounted on the top of the device.

The speaker carries Cleer’s taste for unique looking products with its rounded shape and mix of opposing materials. There’s no handle for carry but Cleer says that it’s soft and sturdy base allows the speaker to be placed on a larger number of surfaces, and that even when the bass beats hit, the Scene will stay put.

Connectivity is Bluetooth 5.0 (no mention of any audio codecs but we assume standard SBC will be offered), and there’s a physical connection for adding a mobile device in a 3.5mm aux input. USB-C is the standard for charging the device.

Available in a choice of red and grey colours, the Cleer Audio Scene is available for purchase in the UK and EU now for the affordable price of £99 / €119.

